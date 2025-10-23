The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The author does mention wages once... but all of these monetary analyses leave out the fact that around the world, the GFE* serving globalist central bankers and their pet governments have stalled country minimum wage growth wherever a national minimum wage exists, initiated economy destroying conflicts to make money, and much more.

The US Minimum Wage is now 1/3rd of what it takes to live a minimum life in the USA. The same is true for every European country, and on and on. The majority of workers live check to check in primarily service jobs, or perform low paid factory work where environmental standards are lowest. Upward economic mobility goes to the portion of the work force that finds jobs with large corporations, or works 2-3 jobs, and/or lives a very minimalist consumption lifestyle with no debt.

My take is simple. Those who are smart are not buying and the vast majority can't afford much anymore. SO, is it any surprise that the golden goose of the post-WWII baby boomer consumers finally rolled over and died?

UNCTAD published a report in 02/2013 that clearly stated that the US Minimum Wage would have been $21/hour if it had been allowed to increase with inflation alone, since 1968. Bill Moyers threw it out there while interviewing author Henry Giroux. Mr. Giroux looked into the camera and said to the audience, "I don't know if you are someone who is planning to do something about all of this, but you better make it big."

Of course, getting a transcript from NPR for that episode of Moyers & Company turned out to be impossible. NPR, the public serving organization that it is NOT, even went so far as to edit the interview and remove that part of the discussion, before it removed the interview from it's website entirely. Fuck NPR.

Here in the USA, the central bankers have enslaved us 100% since 1913. They took our jobs, homes and our bank accounts in 1930. They took our gold in 1933. They took our homes again in 2008. They took our businesses and property in 2000. They took our market asset wealth in multiple orchestrated "bubbles" of various kinds (1907, 1929, 1981, 1991, 2000-01, etc.) Lately, they do seem to like collecting a decade of our profits at the beginning of the next decade.

You can look at a propagandist list of all of the upheaval caused by globalists and their central banks here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_recessions_in_the_United_States

And don't be fooled by the Mossad controlled Wikipedia. The Rothchilds, Medeci's, Warburgs, Rockefellers, etc. have been creating financial distress for national and global populations as a matter of doing business since they started banking.

Here are today's primary players who own the very private bank calling itself "The Federal Reserve Bank of New York:"

The Rothschilds Families of Paris and London (the controllers; $400 – $500 Trillion immeasurable net worth)

The Israel Moses Seif Family of Rome (Vatican?)

The Lazard Family of Paris (control the European Union/European Central Bank)

The Warburg Family of Hamburg

The Kuhn Loebs of New York Family

The Goldman Sachs Family (Wall Street controllers)

The Rockefeller Family (Eugenicist architects of global de-population)

The Lehmans Family

*GFE - Global Financial Elite

