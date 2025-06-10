by Tyler Durden

Update (2105ET):

What began as an anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest, coordinated by rogue Marxist-aligned nonprofits, on Friday night in downtown Los Angeles quickly spiraled into riots and chaos, escalating by Sunday into what sure seems like 'insurrectionist behavior' against the federal government.

"Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump continued, "I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots."

"Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free," the president concluded.

Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital Management founder and CEO, wrote on X, "Organizing to impede the lawful execution of warrants by federal officers sure sounds like a massive RICO case. Do you think @actblue and CHIRLA has thought this through? If a group publicly announces it's going to commit murder… doesn't make murder any more legal."

What appears evident is that elements within the Democratic Party—from local L.A. leaders to D.C. elites, along with the law firms behind their sprawling dark-funded leftist NGO network—are orchestrating a coordinated color revolution. The goal appears to be placing Trump in politically difficult situations to shift public sentiment against the administration. This mirrors the strategy deployed by Democrats in 2020, when Marxist nonprofits, such as Black Lives Matter, were activated and mobilized to generate widespread unrest.

In response to the ongoing unrest in downtown Los Angeles, where it appears insurrectionist behavior is taking place by foreign nationals, including individuals in the U.S. illegally—we sought the perspective of Dr. David Asher, Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute and a leading expert on hybrid threats and transnational networks.

Asher's response was very straightforward: "They should be deported."

His statement underscores growing national security threats of illegal alien civil unrest instigated by Marxist-aligned NGOs.

Asher's concerns were shared by White House adviser Stephen Miller, with a post on X that read, "Look at all the foreign flags. Los Angeles is occupied territory.”

Very well coordinated chaos by Marxist-aligned groups.

And well funded by the taxpayer!

Leftist militant group Antifa has entered the picture.

Chaos unfolds into the evening.

