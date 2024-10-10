by accuweather.com

Hurricane Milton rips off roof of Tropicana Field Stadium, home of Tampa Bay Rays

By Monica Danielle, Managing Editor Digital Content - Oct. 10, 2024 7:38 AM VET

Strong winds from Hurricane Milton tore through the roof of Tropicana Field, the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays. Video footage captured the dramatic moments when pieces of the translucent roof began flapping in the wind. The devastation was widely shared on social media, with posts showing the gaping holes left behind.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously said Tropicana Field would be converted into a 10,000-person base camp to support post-landfall responders. Following the destruction of the roof, the governor’s spokesman confirmed on Thursday morning the staging area was moved to Jacksonville, according to The New York Times.

According to the Rays’ media guide, Tropicana Field’s roof was designed to withstand winds of up to 115 miles per hour. Wind speeds of more than 100 mph were reported in St. Petersburg at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, just under the stadium’s wind resistance threshold.

