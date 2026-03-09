The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2h

It's a boardgame. Nothing is tighter than the controlling class. Hope the pawns wake up to the manipulations and figure out how to stop funding the controllers.

Reply
Share
thelightpaper's avatar
thelightpaper
5h

Simply awesome journalism, but it needs the extra dimension of knowing that there are NO real rivalries between countries at all - they are all playing their part to create a one world digitally governed panopticon where everything is completely controlled at all times, including whatever human life is left after all this is over.

'There are no countries Mr. Beale...the world is a business.'

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture