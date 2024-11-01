​​It’s time to break free from the illusions. Thanks to the Foundation for Harmony and Prosperity, we’re thrilled to announce that the Art of Liberty’s Liberty on the Rocks event will be live-streamed for free on CiVL, the new free streaming platform for intellectuals, libertarians, and voluntaryists on Saturday, Nov 2nd starting at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST!

This isn’t just another broadcast—it’s a no-holds-barred exploration into liberty, the myth of political power, and the world of possibilities beyond coercive control.

Bookmark the page today: https://watch.civl.com/programs/liberty-on-the-rocks-2024-digital-pass

Join us for a deep dive with trailblazers in the liberty movement as they pull back the curtain on the hidden realities of centralized systems and challenge us to reimagine a society built on voluntary cooperation instead of extortion, violence and indoctrination. This is your chance to witness powerful conversations digging into how freedom and harmony can thrive without “government” as we know it.

What You’ll Experience:

1. Unmasking the System: Our speakers reveal the deeply entrenched structures designed to maintain control and how voluntaryism and REAL freedom are antidotes to this false authority. If you’ve questioned whether society could thrive without centralized power, this is the event for you!

2. Free-Market Solutions for Real Change: From private armed protective service providers to self-organized community solutions, hear from advocates who are pioneering a freer, more efficient society. You’ll discover how the free market can meet society’s needs better, faster, and less expensive than top-down, state-run systems plagued with waste, fraud and abuse

3. A Community of Free Thinkers: You’re not alone in your pursuit of truth. This livestream brings together minds from around the world, uniting those who envision a future unbound by the restrictions and myths of authority.

Be ready to question everything, embrace new ideas, and discover the path toward true liberty. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to join a global movement that values truth over compliance and REAL freedom over control.

Etienne de la Boetie2, the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation and editor of Important News, The Daily News and Five Meme Friday has announced an IndieGoGo campaign for his upcoming new book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony Prosperity, and Good Karma for All!

Etienne’s 1st book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! revealed the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” and their partnership with monopoly media and monopoly academia. The new book reveals the solution: The good news message of Voluntaryism: We really don’t need “government,” and all the legitimate services provided by “government” would be better delivered by the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, dispute resolution provides, non-profits and genuine charities.

Discover how society would be dramatically wealthier and more harmonious with REAL freedom by pre-ordering a copy of the book today at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government/