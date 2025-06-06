by theadvocates.org

Libertarian Purity Tests

Ever been told you're not "really" a libertarian? Or seen libertarianism misrepresented on social media by former libertarians now worshipping politicians?



Our partners at the Zero Aggression Project just released a compelling new episode tackling this head-on. In Gracearchy with Jim Babka, you'll learn how libertarian purity tests fall apart under scrutiny.



Key insight: There's a difference between a libertarian person and a libertarian position.



Jim Babka uses The Advocates' "Nolan Chart" to illustrate that distinction. He also offers a coherent and testable framework for identifying libertarian policies and positions.

You can also watch Gracearchy with Jim Babka on Rumble or Listen on Apple, Spotify, iHeart, Pandora.



You'll also discover:

The unique selling proposition of libertarianism

How left- and right-wing baggage distorts the movement

Why voluntary solutions beat political "solutions"

A proper libertarian position on immigration

Help spread the word: YouTube and Rumble algorithms love comments! Listen first, then share your thoughts or respond to others to help this message reach more people.



The Advocates for Self-Government Team



Proudly partnering with the Zero Aggression Project and Downsize DC Foundation

View Source

