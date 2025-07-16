Former Argentine FM Diana Mondino praises Liberland's political model as the new Congress begins its work. Read what's ahead and how you can take part.

By Liberland

Meet the New Congress

Liberland has officially formed its meritocratic congress. Justin Sun, founder of the TRON ecosystem, has been re-elected as Prime Minister for a third term. You can see who the congressmen are below. The next elections are coming up in 77 days.

Former Foreign Minister of Argentina, Diana Mondino, who served under President Milei, took part in our election debate, where she praised Liberland's political system and the way it is being established.

A $30 million development plan will open to our citizens this August during the Floating Man Festival.

New Job Alert on the Liberland App.

Seven Visionaries Chosen for Liberland's Future

While traditional democracies grapple with voter fraud allegations and weeks-long ballot counting, a small nation on the Danube River just proved elections can be transparent, instant, and absolutely certain. In seconds, Liberland's fourth Congressional Election delivered results that would make election officials worldwide envious—and perhaps a little nervous about their own systems.

On 3rd July 2025, at exactly 14:22 CET, history quietly unfolded. Not with hanging chads or recount demands, but with mathematical certainty. Liberland's blockchain-based voting system didn't just count votes—it eliminated doubt itself.

This wasn't just another election. It was a glimpse into the future of meritocratic participation, complete with a real-time Elections Predictor that showed voters exactly which candidates were winning as ballots were cast. No exit polls, no speculation, no breathless news anchors filling time; just transparent, immutable results.

"We are pioneering what will soon become common practice around the world," officials declared, and the bold claim doesn't seem far-fetched when you witness their system in action.

The Winners Circle: A Global Brain Trust

The results reveal a fascinating coalition of minds from across the planet, each bringing unique expertise to this experimental electoral system:

The Returning Champions

Six incumbent members secured their seats, proving that competence breeds confidence:

Navid Saberin - A multilingual Renaissance man from Luxembourg whose expertise spans banking, real estate, and Bitcoin advocacy

Dorian Stern Vukotić - The Croatian tech pioneer who literally made history as the first person to step foot in Liberland in August 2023 and mark the beginning of Liberland's permanent settlement

Michal Ptáčník - Prague-born legal scholar with international law experience and a passion for futuristic governance

Evan Luthra - The serial entrepreneur who started building companies at 13 and now influences 3 million followers across social media

Tariq Javaid Abbasi - Chair of Westar Capital Group and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater London, bringing humanitarian focus to governance

Justin Sun - founder of TRON and owner of BitTorrent, adds serious cryptocurrency credibility to the mix, another Forbes "30 Under 30" alumnus representing the kind of disruptive thinking that Liberland was built to embrace

The Comeback Story

Kenny Li reclaimed his Congressional seat with stronger support than his April 2025 campaign, proving that in Liberland's meritocracy, second chances can lead to first-class results. As co-founder of Manta Network, Li brings 15 years of cloud computing, AI, and blockchain expertise, plus an MIT master's degree, to the table.

The Battle for the Final Seat

The most intriguing subplot emerged in the razor-thin competition for the last Congressional position. Kenny Li, Nicolas Mateos, and former Congressman Karnika E. Yashwant fought for a spot with margins so narrow they hint at the intense political engagement brewing in this nation.

These nail-biting finishes aren't bugs in the system, they're features! As more citizens participate and more candidates step forward, Liberland's meritocracy is evolving from experiment to example.

What This Means for the World

While democracies debate the integrity of their electoral systems, Liberland has quietly solved the problem. The blockchain-based approach doesn't just count votes—it creates an immutable record that makes fraud impossible and recounts unnecessary.

The newly elected Congress will serve from July through October 2025, steering a nation that exists as much in cyberspace as it does on the banks of the Danube. Their decisions will ripple far beyond Liberland's borders, influencing how the world thinks about governance, technology, and the future of electoral systems itself.

In an era when trust in institutions wavers globally, Liberland offers something precious: certainty. And sometimes, that's exactly what a nation needs to evolve.

The Provisional Government extends congratulations to all winners and anticipates Congress's growing influence within Liberland's unique political system.

Floating Man Festival Is Almost Here

The annual Floating Man Festival, held near Liberland in our village of Ark, will take place from August 7th to 10th. We will showcase the progress of the physical settlement, offer workshops on achieving greater freedom in today's overregulated world, and enjoy the tranquility of summer.

If you would like to attend for free and be more involved, you have one more week to apply as a speaker or as a musician/performer. Let us know at floating.man@liberland.org.

Liberland Beach Bar Under Construction

The first Liberland Beach Bar is currently under construction, and you can be part of it. Contribute to the building process or bid to manage the bar as a paid role for 6,000 LLD. A growing community of Liberlanders is already settling in the area, with some selecting parcels to homestead. Download our app to explore the job market, including auctions for construction, settlement, and other opportunities.

