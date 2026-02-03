Mason, founder of Atlas Island, has designed a boat for the seasteader who wants to be a digital nomad. It’s called the LiberArx and provides a comfortable home comparable to a two or three-bedroom apartment on land.

Mason presented his LiberArx design and announced the presale for these boats at the Free Cities Conference in Prague. Watch his presentation above.

