LiberArx - Solar Powered Catamaran Built for Seasteading
$1.5M USD - Three Bedroom Sea Apartment Capable of Sailing Across the Ocean AND Most Major Rivers in US/Europe/Anywhere
Mason, founder of Atlas Island, has designed a boat for the seasteader who wants to be a digital nomad. It’s called the LiberArx and provides a comfortable home comparable to a two or three-bedroom apartment on land.
Mason presented his LiberArx design and announced the presale for these boats at the Free Cities Conference in Prague. Watch his presentation above.
Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.
We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.
Get a new 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) on Substack as a $50 yearly member. We will throw in a paperback version of either: To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR a NEW 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! for an additional $15. Domestic S&H included, international gets a $10 S&H credit & pays the difference. E-mail us for an international shipping quote.
Go Paid as a $250 Founding Member and get the New 2026 Liberator Flash Drive with signed/personalized High-Resolution Hard Copies of BOTH To See the Cage is to Leave It- 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many AND “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND an Art of Liberty “Everything Bundle.”
It looks like shit and it don't work.
What is the problem with you?
We don't need that shit.
FYI I have already designed a yacht that runs on energy from water... it costs not a penny of fuel because it takes the water from the Ocean and converts it into Hydrogen.
Why are you promoting shit like that?
If you can do that you could write an Article about ma Hypersonic Train so I could get on with my work and built you a yacht that never needs fueling!
Water as energy is all we need.
Anything else is a lie at best.
Totally stupid.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/a-revolution-of-ideas