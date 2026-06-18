The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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I've had at least three. But now? No needles are getting anywhere near me. Dr. Ana Mihalcea and the rest of medical professionals and others have found self-assembling nano-tech in every single post-C19 medical injectable that they have looked at...

And they had pre-C19 samples to compare that were free of the filaments and quantum dots, graphene and hydrogel. Thanks but no thanks.

Anyone who lets the deadly for-profit medical system put a needle in their arm under non-emergency situations, is just asking for self-assembling and implanting unawareables and mind control.

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