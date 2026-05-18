by Robert Yoho, MD

Author’s note

I have always been profoundly sensitive to caffeine, and I used it off and on as a drug of abuse, even though I crashed unpleasantly after each cup of coffee or even a Diet Coke. I realized a few years ago that chronic mercury toxicity due to my 17 “amalgams”—a dental code word for we-don’t-want-to-mention-mercury—was related to how I was reacting. Some 50% of Europeans and 40% of Americans have this poison in their teeth, and about half of it is released into the body by the time it has been in place for a decade.

This injects the most poisonous non-radioactive metal directly into the brain, for the teeth are two centimeters away. Since mercury has a decades-long half-life inside the body, there is no easy fix. My amalgams were removed, and my heavy metals have been chelated with NBMI, and although many get relief from this, I still live with the damage they did.

The godless FDA and the damn dentists are pricing these cures out of reach for most of us, but you have alternatives. Review Judas Dentistry and David Kennedy’s posts HERE and HERE to learn more about how to remove mercury from your body. If I had my way, every jackass dentist who ever used mercury would spend eternity in purgatory drilling this poison out of their victims’ mouths. I take some brutal consolation in the fact that most of them are so toxic that they do not live long.

Summary

• Caffeine is the most widely consumed psychoactive drug on earth. Physiological dependence develops within days of regular use, and withdrawal produces clinically recognized symptoms including severe headache, fatigue, depressed mood, and flu-like malaise.

• Starbucks has systematically escalated both caffeine and sugar loads in its menu, while repositioning dessert-caliber beverages as routine daily drinks. A Venti Caramel Apple Spice delivers 70 grams of sugar; a Venti Blonde Roast delivers approximately 475 mg of caffeine (80 to 100 mg is considered typical for a cup of coffee), a dose that research associates with cardiovascular stress and hypertension.

• Coca-Cola and PepsiCo together hold more than 65% of the global carbonated soft drink market. A 20-ounce Coca-Cola delivers 65 grams of sugar. Between 2011 and 2015, these two companies funded 96 national health organizations while simultaneously lobbying against 29 public health bills, including soda taxes, warning labels, and advertising restrictions.

• Diet sodas sold as healthy alternatives deliver aspartame, which the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies as Group 2B, “possibly carcinogenic.” The NutriNet-Santé cohort study of more than 100,000 adults found that higher aspartame consumers had a 13% greater overall cancer risk than non-consumers.

• Aluminum beverage cans are lined with epoxy resin containing bisphenol A (BPA), a well-characterized endocrine disruptor linked to breast cancer, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. A 2025 study in the Journal of Hazardous Materials found BPA levels in metal-can beverages up to 2,000 times above current safety guidelines.

• Starbucks is in freefall. Same-store sales have declined for 6 consecutive quarters as of mid-2025, extending the company’s worst sales slump in 15 years. Brand Finance reports a 36% drop in Starbucks’ brand value to $38.8 billion, its lowest since 2016, only to be replaced by cheaper and faster competitors, including Dutch Bros and 7 Brew.

• The globalist fingerprints are visible in soft drink market expansion into low- and middle-income countries as domestic sales slip, in research funding that systematically manufactures doubt about sugar and artificial sweetener harms, and in a marketing infrastructure that uses sports, childhood nostalgia, and health-organization capture to normalize daily consumption of substances with documented toxicity.

The most popular drug nobody calls a drug

Caffeine (1,3,7-trimethylxanthine) is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant belonging to the methylxanthine class. It is found in coffee beans, tea leaves, cacao, guarana, and yerba mate, and is added to soft drinks, energy drinks, pain relievers, and an ever-expanding category of “performance” products marketed directly to adolescents. The StatPearls reference in the National Library of Medicine describes it as “the most utilized psychoactive stimulant worldwide.” That is a clinical description of a drug consumed by roughly 2 billion people daily.

Its mechanism is pharmacologically simple: caffeine blocks adenosine receptors in the brain. Adenosine builds up throughout waking hours and is the compound responsible for progressive sleepiness. Blocking its receptors temporarily suppresses that signal, producing alertness, elevated heart rate, and mild euphoria. The body responds by upregulating adenosine receptor density, meaning more receptors require more caffeine to achieve the same effect. This is textbook tolerance, identical in mechanism to the receptor adaptations that drive opioid and alcohol dependence, distinguished only by degree.

Withdrawal is clinically recognized. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) includes caffeine withdrawal as a formal diagnosis. Symptoms include headache, fatigue, dysphoric or depressed mood, difficulty concentrating, irritability, and nausea. Onset follows cessation within 12 to 24 hours. Duration runs 2 to 9 days. The headache alone is severe enough that caffeine is a standard ingredient in over-the-counter migraine preparations, a pharmaceutical use that also keeps the population exposed to doses that perpetuate the dependence cycle.

The FDA’s “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) classification for caffeine applies to a threshold of 400 mg per day for healthy adults. That designation was established without systematic long-term safety data comparable to what any pharmaceutical agent would require for approval. A 2024 study presented at the American College of Cardiology’s “ACC Asia” meeting found that chronic consumption above 400 mg per day on most days significantly elevated heart rate and blood pressure after exercise in otherwise healthy participants, with the lead author noting the compound “could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular events.” The 400 mg threshold is not a safety floor; it is the point at which documented harm first appears in the current, still-incomplete data.

What caffeine does to the body: a clinical inventory

At moderate doses, caffeine increases alertness, reduces reaction time, and enhances endurance performance during exercise. These are documented effects and the reason billions reach for it every morning. Medicine has legitimate uses for it in apnea of prematurity and post-dural puncture headache. Caffeine is not without benefit. The issue is the dose, the delivery mechanism, the target population, and the conflict-of-interest infrastructure surrounding the science.

Light consumption acutely raises blood pressure in most habituated adults but not chronically. Heavy consumption disrupts parasympathetic tone, leading to a sustained elevation in resting heart rate and blood pressure. Patients with existing cardiac disorders, panic disorder, anxiety, or seizure disorders are advised to avoid caffeine entirely, a contraindication the FDA acknowledges but has never incorporated into any labeling requirement for coffee or energy drinks sold indiscriminately, without age limitation or warnings.

Bone metabolism takes a quiet hit. High caffeine intake increases urinary calcium excretion and reduces intestinal calcium absorption. For women with borderline calcium intake, chronic high-dose caffeine use increases fracture risk. Research above 300 mg per day in reproductive-age women shows adverse effects on conception timing and fetal growth restriction, findings replicated in multiple independent cohorts. The FDA recommends pregnant women limit intake to 200 mg daily; Starbucks’ Venti Blonde Roast exceeds that threshold in a single cup.

Sleep disruption is caffeine’s most pervasive and underacknowledged harm. Caffeine’s half-life is 5 to 6 hours in a typical adult, meaning half the caffeine from a 3 p.m. large coffee is still active at 8 or 9 p.m. Chronic sleep deprivation from caffeine-disrupted architecture drives cortisol dysregulation, insulin resistance, impaired immune function, and neuroinflammation. The downstream disease load from caffeine-driven sleep disruption has never been quantified precisely because caffeine’s role in the chain is invisible to most clinicians and never appears on a death certificate.

Children and adolescents face specific risks that have triggered formal warnings from pediatric and medical institutions. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no caffeine for children under 12 and strict limits for adolescents. A 2013 consensus statement signed by 18 scientific and medical experts warned the FDA commissioner that the caffeine loads in energy drinks have no established safety margin for children, and that the evidence demonstrates “a robust correlation between caffeine levels in energy drinks and adverse health and safety consequences, particularly among children, adolescents, and young adults.” The FDA’s response was to continue allowing drinks containing 200 to 300 mg of caffeine to be sold in brightly colored cans at eye level in every convenience store in America.

Starbucks: the architecture of engineered craving

Starbucks did not invent the coffee house. It industrialized it. Howard Schultz’s transformation of a Seattle coffee roaster into a global chain beginning in 1987 was built on a sharp insight: people would pay a premium for a consistent, aspirational environment in which to consume caffeine. The “third place” concept, a space between work and home where middle-class consumers would linger over $4 drinks, was culturally resonant and commercially brilliant.

What Starbucks also did, less celebrated but more consequential, was progressively escalate both the caffeine and sugar content of its menu while repositioning sweet, calorie-dense beverages as ordinary daily intake rather than occasional treats. A Venti (24 oz.) Caramel Apple Spice, one of the chain’s hot non-coffee drinks, delivers 70 grams of sugar, nearly 6 times the American Heart Association’s daily recommendation for women and nearly twice the daily recommendation for men in a single cup. A Venti Chai Tea Latte delivers 42 grams. A Grande White Chocolate Mocha delivers 48 grams. These are not edge cases on the menu; they are the category drivers that Starbucks has marketed through social media, seasonal launches, and a mobile app engineered for repeat purchasing.

On the caffeine side, the introduction of Blonde Roast espresso, which has slightly higher caffeine than standard espresso, and the aggressive expansion of cold brew and Nitro Cold Brew formats pushed the ceiling higher. A Venti Blonde Roast brewed coffee delivers approximately 475 mg of caffeine, exceeding the FDA’s GRAS threshold in a single drink. The Nitro Cold Brew, sold as a 16 oz. cup with 280 mg of caffeine, delivers a dose that for a small-framed adult or any adolescent approaches the range associated with adverse cardiovascular effects. A new line of handcrafted Iced Energy drinks launched in 2024 has 140 to 205 mg per venti serving, positioned as casual refreshers despite a caffeine load equal to or greater than a standard espresso drink.

The mobile app and loyalty rewards system deserve scrutiny as behavioral engineering tools. Starbucks Rewards gamifies purchasing through stars, free drink milestones, and personalized offers that drive customers toward higher-spend, higher-calorie, higher-caffeine orders. App users order more frequently, spend more per transaction, and are more likely to customize their orders by adding syrups, sauces, and whipped cream. The app architecture is not neutral; it is designed to push behavior toward the margin-maximizing configuration, which in Starbucks’ case is the heavily sweetened, heavily caffeinated specialty beverage.

The result, across a customer base in the tens of millions, is a population habituated to daily multi-hundred-milligram caffeine doses paired with 40 to 70 grams of sugar. These are not beverage choices; they are pharmacological routines with a consumer rewards interface wrapped around them.

The can in your hand: aluminum, BPA, and the chemistry of packaging

The standard aluminum beverage can is not inert. Its interior has an epoxy resin lining designed to prevent the acidic contents from corroding the metal. In theory, the barrier works. In practice, it fails under the exact conditions in which canned beverages are routinely stored and sold.

Aluminum dissolves into liquid when the lining is compromised, and the lining is always partially compromised. A 2023 electrochemical corrosion study tested aluminum cans containing acidic soft drinks and found that even with the coating intact, the beverage solution leached aluminum at 0.75 ppm, a level exceeding the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) contamination limit of 0.2 mg/L. When researchers introduced a supporting electrolyte to simulate typical ionic conditions, aluminum leaching rose to 20.70 ppm. The coating reduces corrosion by 80 to 99% compared to bare metal; it does not eliminate it.

The chemistry driving this is not subtle. Colas and citrus sodas have a pH between 2.5 and 3.5, roughly the acidity of vinegar. Carbonation itself depresses pH further. Phosphoric acid, a standard ingredient in Coca-Cola, is among the more aggressive food-grade acids available. These liquids do not sit quietly inside a metal container; they work on it continuously from the moment of filling. Temperature accelerates the process: cans stored in hot shipping containers, warehouse pallets in summer, or in direct sun on a gas station shelf are leaching aluminum and coating chemicals into their contents before any consumer opens them. Standard shelf life for canned beverages is 9 to 12 months, which is a long time for an acidic liquid to contact a metal surface through an imperfect polymer barrier.

The industry’s reassurance is that healthy kidneys excrete most ingested aluminum in urine, and that baseline dietary aluminum from cooking, water, and food is already higher than canned-beverage exposure adds. Both statements are true for healthy adults at moderate intake. Neither applies to children, whose gastrointestinal systems and kidneys are still developing and who absorb aluminum at higher rates than adults; to people with compromised kidney function, in whom aluminum accumulates in bone and brain tissue; or to heavy consumers of canned beverages who are also receiving aluminum from cookware, antacids, and processed food additives simultaneously. Aluminum accumulation in brain tissue has been documented in neurodegenerative disease pathology studies, though a direct causal chain to Alzheimer’s disease is not established to the satisfaction of most researchers.

The BPA question is more settled and more alarming. BPA (bisphenol A) is a synthetic estrogen, not a compound that merely resembles estrogen but a molecule that binds directly to estrogen receptors in human tissue. It was synthesized in the 1890s as a candidate pharmaceutical estrogen before being displaced by diethylstilbestrol (DES), itself later banned after causing clear-cell vaginal cancer in the daughters of women who took it during pregnancy. BPA was then repurposed as an industrial chemical for epoxy resins and polycarbonate plastics because it polymerizes well, not because anyone established its safety for chronic dietary exposure.

BPA is non-monotonic in its biological effects, meaning the dose-response relationship does not follow a standard linear curve. Small doses produce measurable hormonal effects; at higher doses, the response pattern changes rather than intensifying. This property makes conventional toxicological testing, which typically establishes safety thresholds from high-dose animal studies and extrapolates downward, inadequate for assessing BPA risk. The “acceptable daily intake” set by regulatory agencies understates harm at the low chronic doses that match daily human exposure.

The documented harms of BPA exposure include breast and prostate cancer, disruption of fetal brain development, altered sex hormone ratios in children, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and impaired immune response. France banned BPA in all food contact materials in 2015. The European Food Safety Authority issued a revised opinion in 2023 dramatically lowering its tolerable daily intake, by a factor of 20,000 compared to its 2015 assessment, acknowledging that earlier guidance had substantially underestimated immune system effects. The FDA banned BPA from baby bottles and sippy cups in 2012 and has taken no further action on beverage cans.

In the United States, BPA-based linings are still in use across a meaningful share of the can market. A 2017 survey by the Center for Environmental Health found BPA in 38% of cans tested nationally; in ethnic grocery stores selling cans sourced from outside the United States, that figure exceeded 90%. The industry’s response to consumer pressure has been to replace BPA with alternative bisphenol compounds, primarily BPS (bisphenol S), which has similar estrogenic activity based on preliminary evidence but has been in commercial use for too short a period to generate the long-term epidemiological data needed for confident safety assessment. Replacing a known problem compound with a chemically similar substitute that lacks only the safety dossier is the regulatory equivalent of changing the label.

A 2025 study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials tested non-alcoholic beverages in plastic, glass, cartons, and metal cans for endocrine-disrupting chemical (EDC) contamination. EDCs appeared in 90% of the beverages tested. Bisphenols accounted for 87% of EDCs detected in metal cans. When researchers calculated average daily intake at realistic consumption levels, BPA exposures were up to 2,000 times above the most recent safety guidelines.

The population drinking caffeinated soft drinks from aluminum cans is not exclusively adults making informed choices. Carbonated soft drinks are the primary vehicle through which children receive both added sugar and BPA in their daily diet. The marketing infrastructure that positions soda as a sports reward, birthday party staple, and school-vending-machine default ensures that the exposure begins early and compounds across decades.

The “diet” deception: artificial sweeteners and their aftermath

The marketing proposition of diet soft drinks is elegant and false: all the pleasure of sweet carbonation, none of the caloric cost. The no-calorie sweetener category, now worth hundreds of billions of dollars globally, has accumulated a growing literature of biological concern that the producing companies have managed with the same institutional capture playbook used by tobacco, alcohol, and Pharma.

Aspartame (brand names NutraSweet and Equal), the sweetener in Diet Coke and thousands of other products, was approved by the FDA in 1974, then had that approval withdrawn due to safety concerns, then was re-approved in 1981 following industry pressure, a trajectory that should alarm anyone familiar with how regulatory capture operates. A 20-ounce bottle of diet soda contains approximately 180 to 200 mg of aspartame. In June 2023, IARC classified aspartame as Group 2B, “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” based on limited evidence of an association with hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) in humans and limited evidence from animal studies.

The NutriNet-Santé cohort study, which followed more than 102,000 French adults for a median of 7.8 years, found that higher aspartame consumers had a hazard ratio of 1.13 for overall cancer compared to non-consumers, with higher risks for breast cancer and obesity-related cancers. Acesulfame-K (Ace-K), the secondary sweetener in many diet beverages, showed a similar pattern. The study authors concluded that their findings “do not support the use of artificial sweeteners as safe alternatives for sugar.” A 2025 umbrella meta-analysis in Frontiers in Medicine analyzed 10 qualifying studies and identified mechanistic pathways: aspartame is metabolized into methanol and then into formaldehyde, a Group 1 carcinogen, while sweetener-induced gut dysbiosis drives intestinal inflammation and insulin resistance, recognized precursors to hepatocellular carcinoma.

Sucralose (Splenda), used in many Starbucks syrups and “light” beverage variations, is a chlorinated sucrose molecule. A 2013 review in the Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health described it as a “synthetic organochlorine sweetener” and raised concerns about its effects on gut bacteria, hepatic enzyme activity, and the blood-brain barrier. The FDA approved it on the basis of pre-market studies that, like those for aspartame in 1981, were conducted primarily by the manufacturer.

The market outcome of the “diet” promise is ironic. Artificial sweeteners do not reliably reduce body weight in population studies, despite the caloric theory predicting they should. The prevailing hypothesis is that they maintain the brain’s expectation of caloric reward following sweetness, triggering overconsumption. They also disrupt the gut microbiome in ways that impair glucose metabolism, a mechanism explaining why some studies find higher rates of diabetes in heavy diet-soda consumers than in moderate sugar-soda consumers. The solution sold as the solution to the original problem has its own problem, which the industry will never advertise.

Big Soda: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and the infrastructure of harm management

As of 2020, the Coca-Cola corporation held approximately 46.5% of the global carbonated soft drink market, and PepsiCo held 18.8%. Their combined market share exceeded that of the next 78 companies in the sector. This is not an industry with competitive dynamics that drive health improvement; it is a duopoly with sufficient market power to set the terms of public health discourse around its products.

A 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar. A 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams) of added sugar per day for women and 9 teaspoons (37 grams) for men. A single standard-size soda bottle delivers 2 to 2.8 times those limits before any other food is consumed. These numbers are not hidden. They appear on every label. The question is not whether the industry knows what its products do; it is what the industry has done with that knowledge.

What it has done is documented. In 2015, the New York Times revealed that Coca-Cola had secretly funded the Global Energy Balance Network, a consortium of scientists convened to shift public attention from sugar as a driver of the obesity epidemic to insufficient exercise, a frame that benefited Coca-Cola directly. That same year, a senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was found to have coordinated with a former Coca-Cola executive on strategies to undermine the World Health Organization’s sugar-reduction guidelines.

Between 2011 and 2015, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo sponsored 96 national health organizations, including the American Diabetes Association, the National Institutes of Health, and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. During the same period, both companies lobbied against 29 public health bills, including soda taxes, warning-label requirements, advertising restrictions, and portion-size limits. In 2010, Save the Children dropped its support for soda taxes after receiving more than $5 million from Coca-Cola and PepsiCo the prior year. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which also received industry funding, issued a statement opposing New York City’s proposed large-soda portion limit.

The pattern has the same architecture as Pharma’s relationship with medical journals: fund the researchers, shape the guidelines, capture the watchdogs, and when regulatory pressure builds, commission industry-affiliated meta-analyses to manufacture uncertainty. A 2016 Annals of Internal Medicine review funded by the International Life Sciences Institute, itself funded by Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, PepsiCo, and Nestle, claimed that dietary sugar guidelines were not trustworthy. The peer-reviewed literature criticizing this review for scientific flaws and undisclosed conflicts of interest was less visible to the public than the original.

As sales have softened in wealthy countries, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have accelerated expansion into low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with the full toolkit: youth-targeted marketing, sports sponsorships, pouring rights contracts with schools and universities, and political access to block sugar taxes wherever they are proposed. The harm is being exported along with the product.

Tea and the alternatives: a partial defense of nature

Tea deserves its own accounting because it is substantively different from what Starbucks and Coca-Cola sell under the tea brand. Traditional green, black, and white teas from Camellia sinensis contain caffeine at considerably lower doses than coffee: 30 to 70 mg per 8-ounce cup, compared with 95 to 200 mg for drip coffee. They also contain L-theanine, an amino acid that modulates the CNS effects of caffeine by promoting alpha-wave brain activity, producing alertness without the anxiety and cardiovascular spike that pure caffeine generates. The combination appears to explain why green tea at moderate doses is associated with reduced all-cause mortality in large Asian cohort studies, while high-dose coffee consumption shows more mixed cardiovascular data.

A Starbucks Chai Tea Latte, on the other hand, delivers 42 grams of sugar from the sweetened concentrate base in a standard Grande. A Matcha Green Tea Latte delivers 32 grams of added sugar, effectively negating the antioxidant benefit of the matcha. Starbucks has taken the health associations of tea and grafted them onto sugar delivery systems, selling the cultural signifier of wellness while engineering a metabolic hit. This is the same reframing the alcohol industry performed with red wine and resveratrol: identify a compound with favorable associations, bury it in a toxic delivery vehicle, and market the health halo.

Starbucks in freefall: the collapse of the third place

Between 2024 and 2025, Starbucks experienced the most prolonged sales decline in its 15-year history as a public company. Same-store sales fell for 6 consecutive quarters, including a 4% decline in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by an 8% drop in U.S. transactions. The Brand Finance 2025 report documented a 36% drop in Starbucks’ brand value to $38.8 billion, its lowest since 2016. The company’s reputation score fell to 57.7 out of 100, down from 71.5 in 2021, reflecting customer dissatisfaction with wait times, menu complexity, and price.

The pricing problem is structural. In 2024, the average Starbucks transaction cost $9.34, compared to $8.44 at Dutch Bros and $4.68 at Dunkin’, per Morningstar analysis. A UBS survey found that more than 70% of consumers planned to reduce their visits to Starbucks, citing high prices. The group abandoning the chain fastest is households earning under $100,000, the core middle-class constituency on which the third-place concept was built.

New CEO Brian Niccol, who arrived from Chipotle in September 2024, announced a “Back to Starbucks” strategy focused on simplifying the menu, reducing the complexity of customization, and restoring hand-written cup names as a connection signal. The strategy has not reversed the trajectory. Under Niccol, Starbucks cut 1,100 corporate roles in February 2025 and a further 900 in September 2025, while closing hundreds of underperforming locations.

Dutch Bros is the most structurally threatening competitor. Founded in Oregon and operating roughly 1,000 stores with plans to reach 4,000, Dutch Bros offers 24-ounce medium drinks (versus Starbucks’ 16-ounce Grande), speed-focused drive-thru-only formats, lower average prices, and the same sugary, caffeinated product architecture that Starbucks pioneered but at a value proposition that appeals to younger consumers and families. Dutch Bros’ same-store sales grew 4.7% in Q1 2025, while Starbucks’ fell 2%. Energy drinks account for 25% of Dutch Bros’ revenue, a category Starbucks entered only in 2024, nearly two years behind its smaller rival. 7 Brew and Scooter’s Coffee follow the same drive-thru model. Luckin Coffee and Mixue, Chinese chains, are opening U.S. locations. Dunkin’ opened its 10,000th domestic store and gained market share in both 2024 and 2025.

The competitive framing that American financial media has applied to this market, Dutch Bros as the scrappy challenger versus Starbucks as the embattled incumbent, misses the more instructive observation: the challengers are not offering something categorically different. They are offering the same highly caffeinated, heavily sweetened product at higher volume and lower cost. Dutch Bros’ “Rebel” energy drinks account for 25% of the company’s revenue and are hand-mixed with syrups in 24-ounce cups. The competition is not over health; it is over who delivers the addiction more efficiently at a lower per-dose price.

Globalist fingerprints

The framing of caffeine and soft drink normalization as a neutral market outcome, consumers choosing what they enjoy, depends on ignoring the institutional infrastructure that creates those preferences and suppresses alternatives. The same pattern visible in vaccine mandates and opioid normalization is present here: industry-funded research that manufactures favorable science; regulatory agencies staffed with former industry personnel; health organizations financially compromised by the companies whose products they should scrutinize; marketing directed at children and adolescents to capture consumers before critical evaluation faculties are developed.

Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have structured their organizations to minimize tax obligations through transfer pricing and offshore arrangements, reducing their effective tax rates while externalizing the costs of their products onto public health systems, diabetes care, dental infrastructure, and cardiovascular treatment. The public pays for the treatment of the diseases that the products create; the companies pay shareholders.

The soft drink market expansion into LMICs follows the same trajectory as tobacco’s pivot when Western markets began declining: find populations with less regulatory infrastructure, more susceptible to aspirational marketing, and governments more vulnerable to corporate political influence. In Mexico, where Coca-Cola consumption per capita is among the highest in the world, Type 2 diabetes has become the leading cause of death. The company’s response has been to fund university research departments, sponsor community sports programs, and lobby against sugar taxes at every level of government.

Consider the architecture from above: a legal stimulant that produces physiological dependence within days, combined with 40 to 70 grams of sugar (17 teaspoons) per serving, delivered in containers lined with endocrine-disrupting chemicals, marketed through sports, childhood associations, and captured health organizations, sold in every school, hospital lobby, gas station, and airport in the country. The product of this system is a population with chronic caffeine dependence, dysregulated blood sugar, disrupted microbiomes, endocrine disruption from packaging chemistry, and an artificial sweetener burden whose long-term carcinogenic effects are still being measured. A population that is, in aggregate, somewhat less sharp, somewhat more fatigued without its chemical support, and somewhat more occupied managing the downstream health consequences of daily consumption.

That outcome does not require coordinated malevolence. It requires only that dominant commercial interests optimize for revenue while externalizing costs, and that the institutions nominally responsible for protecting public health be sufficiently compromised to allow it to proceed.

What to drink instead

The further the beverage is from the commercial supply chain, the better. Plain water is the only beverage with no documented harms at any dose. Traditional green and black tea, brewed from whole leaves without added sweeteners, provides caffeine at a dose-range that has credible safety data, paired with L-theanine and polyphenols that attenuate caffeine’s cardiovascular spike. Coffee, consumed black at moderate doses and before noon, is less harmful than the literature on sugar and BPA would suggest for Starbucks specialty drinks, though the sleep disruption data holds up and is underappreciated.

No caffeinated beverage from a commercial chain with sweeteners added, whether sucrose, aspartame, or sucralose, is a health-neutral choice. The containers it comes in introduce a separate tier of chemical exposure. The habit it produces is, pharmacologically, an addiction that the industry deliberately built and profits from continuously.

Synthesis

Caffeine occupies a peculiar position in the cultural pharmacopeia: too ubiquitous to regulate, too profitable to scrutinize, too embedded in daily ritual to acknowledge as what it is, a dependence-producing psychoactive drug whose dominant delivery mechanisms are engineered to maximize consumption. The honest case against caffeine is not that it kills at the doses most people consume. It does not. The case is that the system built around it does.

Starbucks’ decline is less a cautionary tale about corporate overreach than a natural endpoint of a model that sold expensive sugar-and-caffeine combinations until a generation priced out of them found cheaper versions from Dutch Bros and 7 Brew. The category did not lose; one dominant player did. The sugared, caffeinated beverage economy will likely recover its footing behind cheaper, faster, more drive-thru-oriented delivery. The underlying product, highly caffeinated, heavily sweetened, packaged in BPA-lined containers, and marketed without health warnings, persists unchanged.

The artificial sweetener pivot, from sugar to aspartame to sucralose, mirrors the opioid industry’s move from OxyContin to buprenorphine: the framing changes, the profit continues, and the downstream biological consequences accumulate in the bodies of people who were never given sufficient information to evaluate what they were consuming. The IARC’s 2023 classification of aspartame as a possible carcinogen received a fraction of the media coverage devoted to Starbucks’ seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte launch. That disproportion is not accidental.

What my alcohol post argued about deliberate sedation applies here with modest modification: a population physiologically dependent on a legal stimulant, consuming it in vehicles loaded with sugar or carcinogenic substitutes, from containers that leach endocrine disruptors, habituated through reward-app architectures and childhood marketing, generates economic activity across three industries: the beverage sector, the healthcare sector that manages diabetes and cancer, and the pharmaceutical sector that treats the anxiety and sleep disorders that caffeine dependence produces. The circle is profitable. The consumer is the loop.

Back to me

In recent years, my cycle of caffeine addiction became more painful. It worsened my tremor, and once I understood my mercury and Parkinson’s, I felt like a fuse had been lit on my lifespan. I also learned that the artificial sugars in some diet beverages were carcinogens. So I mostly avoid all that now, but I still yearn for my days of chemically-driven “hypomania.” This is a milder version of true mania, which might involve taking off your clothes and spending all your money.

The footnote to this story is that my mother was another physician who, by any reasonable measure, had a major psychiatric problem. But just like me, she was poisoned by mercury amalgams and contracted Parkinson’s, and she died without ever understanding any of it.

As a child, I was bitter about her aberrant behavior, but my feelings towards her have softened recently as I realize that I am going through the same process.

Continue reading…

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