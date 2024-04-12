By Caitlin Tilley

A leading doctor has warned that Ozempic is not a fix-all and described its side effects as 'scary' and 'quite disturbing'.

Nutrition expert Dr Mark Hyman said that he expects even more unintended effects to come to light over time, now that millions of Americans are being prescribed the weight-loss drug every month.

The New York doctor - who has written books touting the benefits of a mostly plant-based diet - told a podcast this week that two things frightened him about Ozempic and its sister drugs.

The first was bowel blockages - which is when food becomes stuck in the intestines, where if left untreated it can cut off blood supply and kill.

The second was inflammation of the pancreas, which can also be deadly.

It comes after a DailyMail.com analysis showed that fat loss shots like Ozempic and Zepbound have been linked to more than 100 deaths in the US.

Fatalities spiked in 2023 and at least one involved a woman who died from an 'intestinal mass.'

Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Dr Hyman said: 'The side effect profile is scary because [Ozempic causes] bowel obstruction, which is not a trivial thing, essentially where your bowels stop moving is increased by 450 percent.

'Pancreatitis, where your pancreas becomes inflamed, is increased by 900 percent.'

Dr Hyman appeared to be referring to a University of British Columbia study that found people using semaglutide were 9.1 times more likely to suffer inflammation of the pancreas, which can require surgery.

This was compared to people using another weight loss drug, bupropion-naltrexone, which is sold under brand names such as Contrave and contains different ingredients.

Dr Hyman added: 'These are not trivial things - so I think the longer this is out there, we’re going to see more and more consequences of this drug.

'And I think it misses the real issue which is how do we fix the problem?'

One in five cases of severe pancreatitis can lead to life-threatening complications, including organ failure.

