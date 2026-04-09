The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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ChatterX
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"Our real enemies are not those living in a distant land whose names or policies we don’t understand; The real enemy is a system that wages war when it’s profitable, the CEOs who lay us off our jobs when it’s profitable, the insurance companies who deny us health care when it’s profitable, the banks who take away our homes when it’s profitable. Our enemies are not 5000 miles away. They are right here at home."

"The Real Terrorist Was Me"

- Michael Prysner, U.S. Army veteran

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ChatterX
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"Every robber or oppressor in history has wrapped himself in a cloak of patriotism or religion, or both."

-Labor activist Eugene V. Debs, 1917

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