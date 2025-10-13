Etienne Note: Confirmed! I am in Memphis, TN which is a fraction of the size of Los Angeles and where 219 federally deputized officers and somewhere around 150 National Guard troops. The Memphis Police Chief summed it up: “Memphis is not DC. DC is 68 square miles. Memphis is 340 square miles. DC had 1500 National Guard in 68 square miles. We might get to 200, if that,” They have, allegedly, been here for over a week... It has been completely invisible... We have not seen anything resembling an occupying force. Granted they are probably in the ghetto vs. our nice suburban neighborhood in East Memphis… But they are invisible and we have heard no one discussing it at all... We don’t watch the news propaganda so it is invisible there as well..

AoLF Board of Advisor Member Matt W: - I thought Rose might broach the subject of the push for the completion of the satellite (Star Link Et al.) and autonomous drone network tech (Palantir/Anduril Et al.) capabilities...

This as we watch the horrific fast prototyping and testing on live humans in Ukraine and Gaza. One can easily imagine a a more global roll out when the Great Taking/Reset is actually triggered and mass suppression presents the human challenges the psychopaths must plan for.

Rose may have decided not to mention this very logical aspect in full development now simply because it was not yet ready for mass deployment just yet even though well outlined in 2017 in this, not-so-satirical, media parity.

https://archive.org/details/Slaughterbots

It stands to reason that the Globalist understand this problem and are taking accelerated steps to “dehumanize the process” on the streets for the very reasons and flaws in the current readiness Rose points out in his video.

The Global Monsters driving this have no feeling, empathy, or remorse. They do not love your children or the planet regardless of what they say. This must be reconciled in each of our minds...

Their true numbers are small. We dare not allow them to leverage their power any longer into mass suppression technologies actuated through criminal governments of all the nation-states they control through the financial power that absolute monetary control brings.

If we do not reject this, it is the world speeding toward each of our front doors and or faces and those of our children and grand children before they can even understand what freedom is...

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.