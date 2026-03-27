By G.Calder

A California jury has found Meta and YouTube liable in a landmark case on children’s social media addictions, ruling that Instagram and YouTube were negligently designed and that they failed to warn users about the risks to minors. The plaintiff, identified as KGM, said she became hooked on YouTube at six and Instagram at nine, and that the platforms contributed to depression, self-harm, and a deep deterioration in her mental health.

Alongside a hefty $375 million in civil penalties imposed in a New Mexico case, jurors awarded KGM $6 million in damages, assigning 70% of the fault to Meta and 30% to Google’s YouTube, and recommended punitive damages after finding what the AP described as “malicious” disregard for the risks to children.

This case sets precedent for holding platforms directly accountable, following years of claims that social media risks are overblown and that parents are to blame. While the mental health deterioration of young people today may be attributed to multiple factors, this is the first significant case in which a jury has pointed the finger directly at the platforms themselves.

Landmark US Case Finally Holds Social Media Giants Responsible for Harming Our Children

A Verdict Years in the Making

The Los Angeles case is the first bellwether trial in a much larger wave of litigation over harm to children and social media addiction. Reuters reported that it is one of thousands of similar cases consolidated in California state court, and AP noted that the outcome could influence more than 20 planned test trials as well as broader litigation involving Meta, Google, Snap, and TikTok. TikTok and Snap settled before this particular trial, leaving Meta and YouTube to face the verdict.

The sheer scale of these combined cases highlight a shift from isolated complaints into a massive trial against social media companies, as millions of families are starting to process a new social reality. Reuters said the jury found both companies liable for negligently designing their platforms in ways that contributed to the plaintiff’s addiction and mental-health damage. The case was framed around product design, not just harmful posts or bad users, which is a crucial distinction because it shifts attention onto the business model itself.

Social Media Platforms Are Designed This Way on Purpose

The plaintiff’s lawyers argued that features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, and constant engagement loops were not accidental conveniences. They were deliberate design choices aimed at keeping children online for longer. The Guardian reported that jurors accepted the core of that argument, concluding that the platforms were negligently designed and that they failed to adequately warn users about the risks. AP similarly reported that the jury found the companies were aware their platforms could harm minors and did not do enough to warn them.

This is the part social media companies have spent years trying to blur. They prefer to talk about “tools”, “communities” and “self-expression”, but the evidence emerging in court points in a different direction. These are engineered behavioural products built to maximise time, dependence, and return visits, especially among the young, impressionable, and emotionally unstable. This ruling confirms that these are not side effects, but rather the desired, deliberately engineered outcomes.

Social Media Platforms’ “Get out of Jail Free” Card is Finally at Risk

One reason this verdict is so significant is that it appears to sidestep the usual immunity argument. The California case, along with a separate New Mexico case against Meta, has reignited the fight over Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which generally protects platforms from liability for user-generated content. These cases got around that shield by focusing on platform design rather than on individual posts. In plain terms, the argument is no longer only that bad content appeared on social media. It is that the product itself was built badly, dangerously, and profitably.

That legal shift could be far more threatening to Silicon Valley than many realise. Meta and Google can live with bad headlines and back-to-back hearings. What becomes harder to absorb is a legal theory that treats their platforms less like neutral pipelines for self-expression and more like purposely defective products. Both companies plan to appeal this ruling. But as cases mount in the thousands, courts will continue to seriously examine the ways in which these companies build compulsion into the very fabric of their platforms.

The $375 Million Meta Penalty for Harm to Children

This verdict came just as another jury in New Mexico hit Meta with a $375 million penalty over harms to children, finding that the company knowingly harmed minors’ mental health and safety and violated state law. Jurors in that case concluded Meta misled users, failed to prevent child exploitation, and exploited children’s inexperience for profit. Together, the California and New Mexico verdicts amount to $381 million in penalties and damages in a matter of days.

The financial figures alone will not cripple these companies. The California award is tiny compared with the size of Meta and Google, whose annual capital spending exceeds $100 billion. But the reputational and legal direction is far more important than the dollar amount. These back-to-back rulings are a sign that public and jury sentiment is shifting against Big Tech. The old presumption of invincibility is starting to crack, at least in the courtroom.

It’s Bigger Than a Single Ruling Against Meta or Google

Do not treat this development as a single victory involving teenagers. Social media companies have built a culture in which addiction is recast as engagement, psychological manipulation is rebranded as personalisation, and the colonisation of childhood attention is presented as innovation. This reveals that parents and families behind thousands of cases see these rulings as a long-overdue sign that the industry may finally be forced to answer for what it has done to young users.

For many of us, it’s been clear for years that mainstream media platforms deform culture and skew the truth in many ways. For years, these companies have insisted their platforms simply reflect human behaviour. In reality, they shape it, steer it, and monetise it. They reward vanity, outrage, exhibitionism, voyeurism, and emotional instability because those states keep users engaged for longer and returning more often. Children were always the most profitable users to capture early, not because families failed, but because the products were built to exploit vulnerability, habit formation, and emotional dependence at the stages of life where resistance is weakest. This latest verdict acknowledges the true intentions of these companies.

Final Thought

The most important thing about the LA case is not the $6 million award. It is that a jury was willing to say the platforms themselves were responsible. That is a serious break from the old mythology of social media as a neutral tool corrupted only by bad actors and weak parents. Instagram and YouTube were built to capture attention, deepen dependence, and keep young users coming back. Now, at least in one courtroom, that business model has finally been called what it is.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.