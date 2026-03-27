The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
5m

Let's hope that this opens the door to more legal action. I would like to see these two enshittifiers of the internet go down in death by 1,000 legal cuts.

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
31m

That is a Lie.

Trump yestersday announced his Tech advisory council with these people below while his Bitch Melania walks with a Robot from Musk side by side with Macron's Transgender whore.

AI Government... project Omega.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/project-omega-ai-government

Trump also absolute these entities from responsibility... project stargate.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-ai-war-chronicles-nano-fascism

You can't have it both ways.

--

Marc Andreessen

Sergey Brin

Safra Catz

Michael Dell

Jacob DeWitte

Fred Ehrsam

Larry Ellison

David Friedberg

Jensen Huang

John Martinis

Bob Mumgaard

Lisa Su

Mark Zuckerberg

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