by Tara Suter

Kuwait “mistakenly” shot down three U.S. F-15 fighter jets on Sunday after strikes were launched against Iran one day earlier, according to U.S. Central Command (Centcom).

Centcom said in a statement that the fighter jets were downed in Kuwait shortly after 11 p.m. EST Sunday.

The jets “were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” according to the statement.

The six service members who were on board the jets “ejected safely,” Centcom added, and are “in stable condition.”

“Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” its statement said.

Kuwait’s army said in a statement that “several U.S. military aircraft crashed.”

A spokesperson said “relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue procedures, whereby the crews were evacuated and transferred to the hospital to check on their health status and provide the necessary medical care.”

The spokesperson also said that “direct coordination was conducted with the friendly U.S. forces regarding the circumstances of the incident, and joint technical measures were taken,” adding that “authorities are following up on the investigations to determine the causes of the incident.”

On Saturday morning, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran following recent tension between Washington and Tehran. Shortly after the strikes, Iran retaliated with attacks on Israel and Gulf states, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Joint U.S.-Israeli strikes also killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with President Trump announcing his death Saturday afternoon.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” he added.

In a post on the social platform X on Sunday, Iranian state television Press TV said members of an interim leadership council included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Guardian Council jurist member Ayatollah Alireza Arafi and head of the Iranian judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i.

