The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
35m

So now Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman will get their next contract to build more of them. Did Kuwait even shoot them down intentionally? No. They say it was a mistake. But it was convenient mistake.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture