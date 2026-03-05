By Francisco Rodrigues, AI Boost | Edited by Omkar Godbole

What to know:

Kraken has secured a Federal Reserve “master account,” giving its banking arm direct access to the Fed’s core payment systems and allowing it to settle payments itself.

The approval lets Kraken speed up deposits and withdrawals for large traders and institutional clients, but is limited, with Kraken not earning interest on reserves or accessing the Fed’s emergency lending.

The move is part of Kraken’s efforts to expand its operations and move towards a potential initial public offering (IPO), following in the footsteps of other crypto firms like Coinbase and Gemini.

Kraken has secured a Federal Reserve “master account,” giving its banking arm direct access to the Fed’s core payment systems and making it the first crypto firm to operate on the same rails as traditional financial institutions.

The company said its unit, Kraken Financial, received approval for a Federal Reserve “master account,” the Wall Street Journal first reported. The account provides direct access to Fedwire, a major interbank payment network that processes trillions of dollars in transfers each day.

Until now, Kraken had to rely on partner banks to send or receive U.S. dollars. Direct access changes that flow as the firm can now settle payments itself, which may speed up deposits and withdrawals for large traders and institutional clients.

“This approval is a watershed moment for the digital asset industry,”U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis said in a press release.

“The Federal Reserve has acknowledged what I’ve always said was the case — that a digital asset company can balance innovation with strong risk management,” she added. “[This] is going to create the 21st century financial services industry.”

Kraken Financial operates under a Wyoming charter designed for crypto-focused banks. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City oversaw the application.

“This news has been a long time coming, but Wyoming welcomes it nonetheless,” said Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. “This approval of a master account for Kraken by the Federal Reserve signals support for Wyoming’s banking and digital asset laws.”

The approval is limited, however. Kraken will not receive the full set of services available to traditional banks, as it won’t earn interest on reserves or tap the Fed’s emergency lending.

Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2011, has been slowly moving towards an initial public offering (IPO). Several of its rivals, including Gemini, Coinbase, and CoinDesk’s parent company Bullish, have already made their public market debut.

Its parent company, Payward, has been on an acquisition spree, adding the token management platform Magna last month. Last year, it acquired U.S. futures trading platform NinjaTrader for $1.5 billion and U.S.-licensed derivatives trading venue Small Exchange for $100 million.

It also moved into the tokenization space with the acquisition of tokenized stock specialist Backed Finance, the issuer of xStocks.

AI Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.

Continue reading

Get a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century for FREE

As part of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Tribute to Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, in cooperation with the Mises Institute and the US Justice Charitable Foundation who provided free copies, the Art of Liberty Foundation is helping promote and distribute the book to anyone who “Goes Paid” as an annual member on Substack OR makes a purchase at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, the PDF of Hayek for the 21st Century and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many PLUS everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.