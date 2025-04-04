By Alex

Kraft Heinz is under fire as a class-action lawsuit moves forward, accusing the company of misleading consumers about its macaroni and cheese products. Plaintiffs allege that Kraft falsely marketed the products as free from artificial flavors, preservatives, and dyes, despite containing synthetic citric acid and sodium phosphates. A federal judge ruled that the case could proceed, rejecting Kraft’s argument that the ingredients were natural. The lawsuit, filed in Illinois, California, and New York, seeks damages for fraud and violations of consumer protection laws.

Meanwhile, Lindt & Sprüngli, the Swiss chocolatier, is facing scrutiny over the presence of heavy metals in its dark chocolate bars. Consumer Reports flagged elevated levels of lead and cadmium in Lindt’s Excellence Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa and 70% Cocoa varieties. Lindt has acknowledged the trace amounts of these metals, stating they are “unavoidable in the food supply” and comply with regulatory standards. However, health experts warn that prolonged exposure to heavy metals can lead to serious health issues, including kidney damage and developmental disorders.

Both cases highlight growing concerns about transparency in food labeling and the potential health risks associated with everyday products. Kraft and Lindt now face legal and reputational challenges as consumers demand greater accountability from major brands.

