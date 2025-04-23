by Steve Watson, modernity.news

As we highlighted recently, Klaus Schwab, the cartoon villain who ran the World Economic Forum for decades is disappearing himself amid a host of sordid accusations.

So the question arose, what Davos Bond villain-a-like is going to replace him?

For now at least, it’s this guy.

His eye isn’t always like that. Just on this day he was struggling to maintain human form.

Mr Brabeck-Letmathe, the former CEO of Nestle, once argued that human beings should not have a right to water, and that it is a commodity.

