Video screenshot

by Redacted and Alex Jones Live

UK monarch King Charles III announced the rollout of the nation’s digital ID system, claiming that it will allow more citizens to access government services online. There has been massive opposition. Many are concerned that it will usher in programmable digital currency. The system would effectively do away with internet anonymity and comes as the UK government has also announced new crackdowns on antisemitic speech, much of which is communicated online. While the government professes the system will enhance access to social services, many fear the digital ID scheme could become a precursor to a system resembling China’s social credit score model, which tracks citizens via facial recognition and denies or restricts services based on AI assessments.

BREAKING: King Charles: “My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID” pic.twitter.com/gWLjA15zAJ — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot)May 13, 2026

Jim Ferguson argues that Digital ID systems will give unelected bureaucrats unprecedented control over everyday life, with a centralized digital currency likely following close behind.

Millions of people in the UK signed petitions demanding the government abandon its Digital ID plans. Yet today, King Charles publicly promoted the very same policies many citizens have been warning about.@JimFergusonUK argues Digital ID systems would hand unelected bureaucrats… pic.twitter.com/jaWaGCv43P — Redacted (@RedactedNews)May 14, 2026

From Alex Jones Live:

UK monarch King Charles III announced the rollout of the nation’s digital ID system, ostensibly to allow more citizens to access government services online.

“My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID that will modernize how citizens interact with public services,” the king declared in Parliament on Wednesday.}

NOW – King Charles: “My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID.” pic.twitter.com/hH328WC9g3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv)May 13, 2026

The Sun claims the digital ID “would allow people to prove who they are online ‘in one safe place, at the touch of a button.’”

“The digital ID can also be used for things like free childcare vouchers, tax, passports and driving licences, replacing piles of paperwork and repeated checks,” reports The Sun.

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The system would effectively do away with internet anonymity and comes as the UK government has also announced new crackdowns on antisemitic speech, much of which is communicated online.

The scheme has reportedly been revised and “watered down” following massive public opposition and is no longer mandatory as first proposed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer last year.

While the government professes the system will enhance access to social services, many fear the digital ID scheme could become a precursor to a system resembling China’s social credit score model, which tracks citizens via facial recognition and denies or restricts services based on AI assessments.

Digital ID is incredibly dystopian. This is terrible. — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) May 13, 2026

Do not follow China’s steps!



Digital ID is the first step Chinese government took to build Social Credit System.

——It will control every aspect of your life. pic.twitter.com/nbQmQ5uaA0 — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) May 13, 2026

Digital ID will control every aspect of your life!



If you refuse to take vaccine, or you speak out against Chinese government on social media, you can get Blacklisted by Social Credit System, and lose access to welfare, benefits, public services & even your pension. pic.twitter.com/OT1QrRxRDt — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) May 13, 2026

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage has previously criticized digital ID, slamming it as a tool to control citizens by tracking what they do, how they spend and where they go.

Say NO to a UK Digital ID! pic.twitter.com/c63mHIsluo — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage)September 25, 2025

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