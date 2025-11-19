by Gateway Hispanic

Following a lawsuit, the Kenyan High Court has suspended Bill Gates’ legal immunity, paving the way for his potential prosecution. The core accusation was that the World Health Organization (WHO), an entity heavily funded by Gates, launched a tetanus eradication campaign in Kenya between 2014 and 2015. However, Kenyan doctors and researchers discovered that the vaccine used was radically different. It was reportedly a “fertility-regulating vaccine” that combined the tetanus toxoid with the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG), essential for sustaining pregnancy. The substance allegedly causes women to produce antibodies that attack the HCG hormone, effectively resulting in sterilization.

The world is waking up to global “philanthropy” that often hides a population control agenda.

“The Kenyan High Court has also now suspended Bill Gates immunity from Prosecution”

“We do not trust The World Health Organisation – Vaccines have decreased fertility”

jkhnn

From Gateway Hispanic:

Kenyan High Court Suspends Bill Gates’ Immunity: Globalist Agenda Exposed in Africa?

In a monumental judicial blow sending shockwaves through the global community, the Kenyan High Court has suspended Bill Gates’ legal immunity, paving the way for his potential prosecution. This unprecedented decision stems from a lawsuit filed by Kenyan Senator Mithika Linturi, who accuses the Microsoft founder and his allies of engaging in activities that “consume and destroy the sovereignty of Africa.” The ruling is not just a legal victory; it is a battle cry for sovereign nations awakening to the dangerous overreach of unelected global elites operating under the guise of philanthropy and public health. This case unveils the tip of the iceberg of a dark agenda that conservative voices have denounced for years.

The core of the accusation is one of the most alarming revelations of the modern era: the alleged perversion of vaccination campaigns to carry out covert population control experiments. As detailed in court, the World Health Organization (WHO), an entity heavily funded by Gates, launched a tetanus eradication campaign in Kenya between 2014 and 2015. However, Kenyan doctors and researchers discovered that the vaccine used was radically different. It was reportedly a “fertility-regulating vaccine,” which combined the tetanus toxoid with the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), essential for sustaining pregnancy. The insidious consequence, as alleged, is that when injected into a woman, her immune system produces antibodies that attack this hormone, effectively resulting in sterilization.

The devastating repercussions for the Kenyan people are already visible and quantifiable. Local healthcare professionals have reported a chilling and inexplicable rise in infertility cases among young, healthy couples. Furthermore, there is a recurring tragedy of women suffering multiple consecutive miscarriages, unable to carry a pregnancy to term. These are not mere coincidences but a horrifying pattern that aligns with Gates-sponsored campaigns. The brave research and subsequent publication of a scientific paper by Kenyan doctors have corroborated these accusations, providing a factual basis for what many had suspected: that the world’s most vulnerable populations are being used as lab rats for a radical social engineering program.

This case represents a critical turning point in the global fight against globalist overreach. It confirms conservative warnings that bodies like the WHO have been hijacked by technocratic billionaires who believe they have the right to decide on human life, death, and reproduction. The suspension of Gates’ immunity by a sovereign Kenyan court is an act of emancipation. It is a clear message to the World Economic Forum and all advocates of the ‘Great Reset’: the nations of Africa, and the world, are pushing back. They no longer trust the WHO and are reaffirming their right to protect their people from inhumane experiments disguised as aid. Justice, at last, may be within reach.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.z