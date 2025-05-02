by Jon Rappoport

Kennedy: “We have ended HHS…as the vector, the principal vector in this country for child trafficking—and during the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking and for sex, and for slavery, and we have ended that…And we’re very aggressively going out and trying to find these children 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration…and we are [finding them].”

Bombshell. The head of a federal agency accuses that agency of sex trafficking children. He does it while sitting in a cabinet meeting with the President.

Naturally, we all want details on this. Lots and lots of details. Kennedy gave a summary. GIVE US THE WHOLE STORY.

As an article at infowars points out, last December, Mayorkas, head of DHS at the time, coldly said that missing children were not the responsibility of DHS, and when the Agency came upon missing children, it turned them over to HHS “for placement.”

Indeed, HHS is supposed to place unaccompanied migrant children in care facilities, or with verified sponsors.

Here are chilling excerpts from a NY Post article (October 19, 2021): “Biden secretly flying underage migrants into NY in dead of night.” HHS is referred to at the end of the piece:

“Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned.”

“The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter.”

“Last week, The Post saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where most of the passengers who got off appeared to be children and teens, with a small portion appearing to be men in their 20s.”

“Westchester County cops stood by as the passengers—whose flights arrived at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday and 9:52 p.m. Friday—got off and piled into buses.”

“Some of them were later seen meeting up with relatives or sponsors in New Jersey, or being dropped off at a residential facility on Long Island.”

“The clandestine nature of the operation raises questions about how the White House is dealing with a recent surge in unaccompanied minors.”

“The most recent figures from US Customs and Border Protection show that just during July and August, 37,805 unaccompanied minors were caught entering the US from Mexico — sometimes after being abandoned by professional smugglers known as ‘coyotes’.”

“Video shows some children dropped over the border wall or abandoned in remote areas.”

“Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, it [a bus] stopped in Syosset, Long Island, at the campus of MercyFirst, a nonprofit sponsored by the Catholic Sisters of Mercy that provides housing and services for ‘children and adolescents who are the victims of societal problems,’ according to its website.

[Sisters of Mercy, an international organization, has been accused of abusing children a number of times.]

“On Friday night, one bus left the Westchester airport and barreled down the Hutchinson River Parkway—which is off-limits to commercial vehicles—at speeds greater than 75 mph before crossing the Throgs Neck Bridge.”

“…Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Democratic Westchester County Executive George Latimer tried to downplay the situation as ‘nothing new’.”

“‘This is similar to when HHS, under the Trump administration, housed almost 1,000 migrant children in Westchester — without the County’s prior knowledge or approval,’ spokeswoman Catherine Cioffi said in a written statement.”

“‘Then, as opposed to now, there was no outcry by anyone’.”

“The White House insisted Monday that the flights only carry children and teens, and the US Department of Health and Human Services said, ‘It is our legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they can be swiftly unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor’.”

“‘Our Office of Refugee Resettlement facilitates travel for the children in its custody to their family or sponsors across the country,’ HHS spokesman Jorge Silva said.”

—So yes, HHS is definitely an integral part of handling unaccompanied migrant children.

So far, it’s unclear what Kennedy exactly means when he says HHS was a ‘principal vector’ in child sex trafficking.

It seems he’s saying HHS played an active and intentional role in this massive clandestine operation.

Again, let’s have the whole story. Details.

