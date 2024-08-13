By Raheem J. Kassam

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s like seeing the Matrix. Or being forced to watch Bridget Jones’s Diary. It’s cringe-inducing every time, and it offends the sensibilities of all but the most sociopathic in our midst. Unfortunately, this constituency is growing, boosted by the narcissism of social media and the atomization of major cities.

Nevertheless, despite its repugnance, everyone should be forced to confront the stark superficiality of the Harris-Walz campaign. From its inception with its ersatz ‘Brat’ mimicry to its rallies, which are really just free concerts with a speech at the end, the Kamala campaign is essentially just a hologram of a political campaign.

That is not to say there are no nuts and bolts, but those are for the “outside groups” like the Sixteen Thirty Fund, Arabella Advisors, America Votes, and others to concern themselves with. Kamala’s job is to convince you the wizard is real, not just a man behind a curtain. There aren’t even just a few examples of this. There are already many, which is a lot for a campaign that has only existed for a few weeks:

1. Stolen Military Valor. Stolen Coaching Valor.

By now, you’ll have likely heard the story of Kamala’s Vice Presidential nominee, Tim Walz, who has gone from robustly defending his record to a quiet, Friday night admission that he “misspoke” about his service in the National Guard.

The CNN interview with a former colleague of his is hard enough to watch as it is, but its conclusion adds the pièce de résistance by having the anchor hurriedly move the segment on in a full-flung panic about the damage she is reluctantly doing to the Harris-Walz campaign. It bears viewing.

It’s as frustrating as watching his boss Kamala and the media call him “coach,” when Walz was actually not the coach of the high school football team he constantly shouts out. Walz was the defense coordinator for the Mankato West High School football team. And while the team did win a state championship, it wasn’t Walz who led that team.

2. The AI Rally Imagery.

Perhaps you’ve seen the picture originally peddled by the Harris-Walz campaign. At a slight glance, it appears to show gargantuan crowds gathered below Air Force 2 for an appearance by Joe Biden’s Vice President. There’s a problem, however. The image below appears doctored, if not AI-generated, in large parts.

The phones in the image all appear to be showing wildly different things, and some hands, fingers, and thumbs are subtly warped. There are no reflections of the crowds in the plane’s livery. In fact, there’s no reflection of anything.

To be clear, the audience was real, but the pictures were so wildly digitally enhanced so as to cause doubt. Why? Who knows.

3. The Pseudo Rallies.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s rallies haven’t been typical political rallies, but they’ve been billed as such in an attempt to place them on par with, or even above, Trump’s iconic gatherings from over the last decade.

Instead, the rallies are actually concerts. Like the one in Wisconsin, which was actually a free Bon Iver gig (yeah, I don’t know either) right near that band’s hometown. Tack 30 minutes of political speeches on the end, call it a rally, and CNN does the rest.

“Do you see how many people are coming out here to see Kamala and Tim?!”

It was the same in Georgia, as throngs of “music” lovers flocked to the Georgia State Convention Center to see Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo (yeah, I don’t know either) and started to file out as soon as the politics began.

This will doubtless be a constant theme on the run-up to November, as liberal celebrities and their corporate management firms use their vast resources to prop up the Harris-Walz ticket.

Oh, and don’t overlook one of the funniest parts of Kamala’s rallies, especially since her media cheerleaders are keen to claim Trump is struggling to fill seats at his. The Kamala campaign team appears to be blocking off and blacking out areas of their venues so people don’t notice how many empty seats there really are.

Speaking of blacking out, it wouldn’t be a “phony Kamala” article without making mention of her condescending obsession with faking black vernacular, accents, and cultural references in the most cringeworthy ways since Hillary Clinton claimed she never left the house without a bottle of hot sauce and bucket of fried chicken. Ok, I added that last part. But it may as well have happened.

To be clear, since so many misunderstand the point of this line of attack: yes, Kamala Harris has some Jamaican lineage. She also has slave-owning lineage, but we don’t talk much about that for some reason. (As an aside, not that it matters, did you know Donald Trump is the first American President to have no slavers in his ancestry?)

The attempts to reframe Kamala as a black American woman are landing poorly with black American men especially, and also with the Indian American communities she almost exclusively claimed until recently.

While some feel squeamish about this topic, it bears understanding that much of the logos and the ethos of this election are self selecting. People know who is stronger and weaker on their issues. What this election will now come down to is pathos. Who is more authentic? Who can move people? Who connects better? And who is a phony? This issue is a major example, amongst others, of what a diabolical fraudster Kamala Harris truly is.

5. Sticking to the Script.

Its only been a few weeks and people have already begun to notice. Unlike the extemporaneity of Trump’s speeches and appearances, everything Kamala Harris does adheres to a very tight script. In fact, all her rally speeches so far have been the exact same, except she switches out the name of the state she’s in. Check it out for yourself.

“The path to the White House runs right through *insert state here*,” is one of the lowest forms of political pandering, and frankly, smacks of her speechwriters phoning it in. It’s the same reason she’s done no major set piece interviews over the past month and is yet to commit to any, and why she refuses to debate on a network that isn’t overtly friendly to her.

At the end of the day, her and her team are petrified of shifting her away from the pre-written script, which makes sense, since every time she ad-libs she sounds like a college student who just took their first toke on a blunt.

“The passage of time… Unburdened by what has been… hahahahaha…”

This is where Trump can expose her in debate. Refuse to adhere to the rules. Refuse to stick to the script. Knock her off balance as much as possible. She’ll hit him with, “Excuse me, I’m speaking,” to which he needs to respond, “No, we heard you. We just don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. Kamala, this is a debate. It goes back and forth. I know you’ve been told to stick to the script but running this country is not like reading from a script. It’s not a movie. It’s about who can take the right actions for the people, at the right time. And if the past four years have shown us anything – that ain’t you.”

BONUS: Is Doug Emhoff Tim Whatley from Seinfeld?

We’ve heard a common media refrain about my old mate Doug Emhoff’s Judaism, peaking when Kamala made excuses for refusing to choose Jewish man, Josh Shapiro, as her running mate for fear of further upending the Democrat Party’s not insignificant alliance with Hamas supporters aka many Arab-Americans.

But a Forward.com opinion column – a liberal Jewish news website – explained in 2021 that Harris and Emhoff’s daughter Ella “is not Jewish,” elaborating further from Ella’s spokesman: “Ella’s dad [Doug Emhoff] has been ‘celebrating Judaism for a few years now but out of an independent search.'”

“It’s not something she grew up with,” the spokesman further explained.

Now on the face of it, this doesn’t seem so crazy. A man exploring Judaism, a daughter who doesn’t care for it. Whatever, right? Almost.

But just like Jerry Seinfeld’s dentist Tim Whatley, Emhoff has almost overleaned into his newfound faith. Yes, there is no zealotry like that of a convert, but the consistent hollering, “I’m Jewish!” followed by their cheerleaders screaming, “He’s Jewish!” smacks of yet another attempt by Harris and her family to weaponize identity to help them politically.

Emhoff was only “independently searching” in Judaism for a few years when he became the White House’s key conduit on anti-Semitism, leapfrogging activists involved in the space for decades. Most recently, he’s been used as a shield to guard against accusations that she kept Shapiro off the ticket to placate Muslim Americans. It’s all just so very… fake.

