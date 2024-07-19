By Tyler Durden

Update (2000ET): Things are escalating quickly with reports now that Biden could leave the race as soon as tomorrow.

WaPo reports that Nancy Pelosi believes Biden can be convinced to drop out soon with Fox Business reporting that President Biden is expected to drop out as early as tomorrow...

Mark Halperin summed up his latest thoughts above in a post on X:

Multiples sources outline the apparent state of play on Biden at this time: Plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely

Jon Meacham polishing up remarks

Biden with NOT resign the presidency

Biden will NOT endorse Harris

Open convention with Harris and about 3 others

Super delegates will not be allowed to vote on 1st ballot

Harris is vetting at least four possible running mates, including Andy Beshear and possibly Shapiro

Biden's odds of getting the party nomination have now utterly collapsed, barely above those of Newsom as Kamala is the lead...

* * *

Update (1130ET): It appears the situation is escalating fast in Democratic Party central this morning.

Axios reports that President Biden may decide to drop out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend, according to several top Democrats who believe the rising pressure will persuade the incumbent.

The 81-year-old president, now self-isolating with COVID, remains publicly dug in. But privately he's resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny making it impossible to continue his campaign, the Democrats tell us.

Others are reporting similar narratives and timelines building...

Furthermore, WaPo reports that he who pulls the real strings has weighed in...

"Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden's path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking."

The news prompted a surge in the odds of VP Kamala Harris getting the Democratic Party nomination (and collapse in Biden's odds)...

This comes after reports of yet more gaffes by the aging Biden as he read aloud a note passed to him by a staffer during a virtual call with Democratic caucuses:

A staffer gave the 81-year-old president a note card with tips as he attempted to persuade members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Saturday that he was fit to serve and able to defeat former President Donald Trump on Election Day, the New York Times reported. "Stay positive, you are sounding defensive," Biden said on the call, seemingly reading directly from his staffer's short missive.

You can't make this up anymore.

Visualization of Democrats right now...

* * *

As we detailed earlier, calls for enfeebled President Biden to call off his re-election bid are not only growing more numerous, but also more powerful, as three top Democratic officials -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries -- have all reportedly told the president that his campaign is worse than hopeless.

Suggesting a coordinated effort, news about three separate conversations that happened in the last week all dropped on Wednesday. The gap between the discussions and the reports is likely attributable to a desire to first give Biden a chance to bail out gracefully race before more pressure was added using leaks to the media.

Pelosi was said to have shared specific polling results indicating Biden has no path to victory, and that his continued presence atop the 2024 ticket could doom the Democratic Party's chances of re-taking control of the House. According to CNN's sources, Biden insisted he can win, saying he's seen polls that give him hope that it's a closer race than other say. Trying to bolster her case, Pelosi asked longtime Biden advisor Mike Donilon join the call to review the numbers.

News of Pelosi's conversation came soon after word that Schumer had his own pointed conversation with Biden on Saturday. In a personal visit to Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Schumer was said to have bluntly told Biden that quitting the race would be best for America and the Democratic Party.

More notable than his bare face was his exceedingly frail appearance:

According to a Thursday report in Axios, top Democrats think Biden may decide to drop out of the presidential race as soon as this weekend.

The seeming next step for Pelosi -- and the others -- would be a public statement urging Biden to quit. A Pelosi ally told Politico that such a statement is a possibility, saying, "The speaker does not want to call on him to resign, but she will do everything in her power to make sure it happens."

