The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
7h

USDA is a pathetic, murderous joke. It's Natl Organic Standards Board (NOSB) is a revolving door travesty. The industry representatives turned USDA officials who serve on that board are heinous people. They spend their days trying to add more and more chemicals to the defninition of Organic.

The Food Babe just reported lab tests performed by Mothers Across America that showed orgnic cereals (Cascadian Farm and Kashi) had double the glyphosate residues of the non-organic breakfast cereals. That is intentional Big Food industry poisoning... just like the drugs, hormones, and pesticide residues in fast food that the USDA fails to stop.

So, ending junk food purchases in the SNAP program will leave folks with what to purchase exactly? Wouldn't it be something if the poor started to detox, saw what is being done to them and how intentional it is, and actually revolt in some impactful way. What a concept.

Couchpotato
5h

The real problem is Socialism. Taxpayers shouldn't be funding at gunpoint other people's problems. It's immoral.

