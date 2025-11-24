Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by National File, Democracy New and Breaking Points

JPMorgan documents indicate that the bank was repeatedly warned about suspicious financial transactions involving Jeffrey Epstein. The suspicious activity report from 2019, released to the public under judicial order, flagged more than 4,700 transactions totaling over $1 billion. People participating in the transactions included Leon Black of Apollo Global Management, hedge fund heavyweight Glenn Dubin, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and retailer mogul Leslie Wexner.

New information from JPMorgan Chase documents reveals the bank was repeatedly warned about suspicious financial transactions involving Jeffrey Epstein, including tens of millions tied to well-connected figures on Wall Street.

This all took place during Epstein’s long tenure at the bank as a client, even as he was accused of sex trafficking and abuse.

The suspicious activity report from 2019, released to the public under judicial order, flagged more than 4,700 transactions totaling over $1 billion. These transactions linked Epstein to heavy-hitters like Leon Black of Apollo Global Management, hedge fund heavyweight Glenn Dubin, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and retailers mogul Leslie Wexner. The complexity and scale of financial activities raised serious red flags about money laundering and the financing of criminal enterprises.

JPMorgan did warn authorities. Yet, as reported by The Times last September, the bank kept moving Epstein’s money offshore and facilitating transactions, even those involving his sex trafficking victims, while key executives allegedly ignored the risks. People within JPMorgan repeatedly sounded the alarm, but no significant action was taken in time.

Leslie Wexner accused Epstein of looting “vast sums” from his trusts, where Epstein served as trustee for years. Transactions involving Leon Black included payments to women tied to Epstein, amounting to about $170 million. Epstein also played a role in brokering the sale of Dubin’s hedge fund to JPMorgan, collecting a $15 million fee, in addition to personal ties with Dubin’s family.

While none of these powerful associates face charges related to Epstein, the revelations demand accountability, especially as Congress now pressures JPMorgan’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, to testify about the bank’s complicity.

The documents illuminate Epstein’s deep ties to elite Silicon Valley figures too. Emails show efforts to recruit Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page as clients, with billions flowing through JPMorgan accounts under Epstein’s influence.

As Epstein’s death by suicide dominated headlines in 2019, an internal JPMorgan email even referenced a Times article on the event to senior executives, including Dimon himself.

Adding fuel to the fire, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie highlighted on X that efforts to hold those involved accountable face stiff resistance within the GOP. Despite securing enough votes to advance Epstein investigations, Massie was blocked by party leadership from bringing this critical issue before the House.

Two years ago, JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $290 million to settle claims from women who alleged they were abused by Jeffrey Epstein, with the settlement approved by a U.S. judge in November 2023. The bank faced accusations of ignoring warning signs about Epstein’s activities during their long relationship.

