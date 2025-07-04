The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3h

The three isms don't work because they all use a centalized money-issuing system (ie: banks). The belief in authority is its partner. Having those two elements will ensure a system will not "work".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture