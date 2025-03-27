The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation
Jimmy Dore Dives Into REPORTAGE!
Jimmy Dore Dives Into REPORTAGE!

Etienne de la Boetie2
Mar 27, 2025
Transcript

by The Corbett Repor

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1942-jimmy-dore-dives-into-reportage/

via JimmyDore.com: "Award-winning investigative journalist and host of The Corbett Report James Corbett joined The Jimmy Dore Show to discuss his new book, REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order. Corbett and Jimmy discussed a range of issues, including the phony left-right divide, modern-day eugenics and how elites with membership in the secretive Bilderberg Group meet to plot ways to increase their vise-like grip on the global economy and governments."

VIDEO (AND ANY ADS THAT MAY PLAY ON IT) COURTESY OF JIMMY DORE SHOW RUMBLE / YOUTUBE

TO BUY REPORTAGE GO HERE: reportagebook.com

To learn more about REPORTAGE, see Episode 472 – Announcing REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

