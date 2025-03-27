by The Corbett Repor

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/interview-1942-jimmy-dore-dives-into-reportage/

via JimmyDore.com: "Award-winning investigative journalist and host of The Corbett Report James Corbett joined The Jimmy Dore Show to discuss his new book, REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order. Corbett and Jimmy discussed a range of issues, including the phony left-right divide, modern-day eugenics and how elites with membership in the secretive Bilderberg Group meet to plot ways to increase their vise-like grip on the global economy and governments."

VIDEO (AND ANY ADS THAT MAY PLAY ON IT) COURTESY OF JIMMY DORE SHOW RUMBLE / YOUTUBE

TO BUY REPORTAGE GO HERE: reportagebook.com

To learn more about REPORTAGE, see Episode 472 – Announcing REPORTAGE: Essays on the New World Order

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.