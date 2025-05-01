Jet-Powered "Superbike For The Skies" Emerges Out Of Stealth Mode
A "superbike for the skies" has officially emerged from stealth mode, drawing striking parallels to the iconic speeder bikes from the early 1980s sci-fi classic Star Wars
"The futuristic single occupant vehicle is a realization of a bold concept often portrayed in science-fiction movies - this is where the inspiration came from many years ago and with time became the obsession to its creator," the company wrote in an emailed response.Mute
Volonaut noted, "Thanks to Airbike's extremely compact size and no spinning propellers it can travel through most confined areas with ease."
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The startup dripped a teaser video ahead of the release on Tuesday...
Followed by the official launch video on Wednesday, titled "Meet the Airbike.”
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great… new tech that will be used to terrify people around the world, like the face peelers in Peru, I think it was.
The video has super loud music so we don't get to hear how this device sounds... I hope someone on our side gets one, reverse engineers it, makes it super quiet, and figures out how to get parts.
A friend of mine has a buddy who performed a job at a military base in KY. His job was to be available at night in a hangar. A silent helicopter would land, be rolled into the hangar and then he had to get a box out of the helicopter and carry it to a specific location in the hangar. That's it. He could never hear the helicopter when it landed. It was 100% silent.
We have all sorts of technology in use today, in our super advanced DARPA-driven US military. I bet this thing has existed in a super quiet mode for years...