Video screenshot of Epstein sneaking out of his home with a young girl

by Tucker Carlson

Epstein Files and Court Documents

The Jeffrey Epstein emails and document drop contain numerous emails that are disrespectful against non-Jews, whites, and black people. Some of the emails were written by others and sent to him, and some of them appear to be written by him and were sent from his account. The overall theme is that the comments against these groups are insulting. He caused great damage to his victims, who were mostly young white girls.

Sample of Epstein’s antagonism against people of European descent and Goyim/ non-Jews/ Gentiles:

In response to Steve Bannon being removed from the National Security Council in 2017, Jewish journalist Michael Wolff sent this message to Epstein: "War between the Jews and the non Jews. Jews presently winning."

“War between the jews and the non jews. Jews presently winning.”



Jewish Journalist Michael Wolff to Epstein.



There are thousands of emails full of antiwhite & Jewish supremacist rhetoric.



Many discuss our destruction & the joy they take in it

In this email, Epstein says that Jews make through shorting shipping futures and letting the goyim deal with the fallout, suggesting potential manipulation of the market.

“This is the way the Jew makes money.”

“Let the goyim deal in the real world.”

Lol –– Epstein casually explaining that Jews create vast fortunes through financial speculation, market crashes, & exploiting the labor of unsophisticated goyim.



“Let the goyim deal in the real world.”



“This is the way the Jew makes money.”



So many stereotypes contained in one…

An email from 2012 appears to be sent from Epstein to an unknown recipient – it is a message to “josh” that seems that it could have been written from the perspective of a young female as it references abortion and contains a comment about disrespecting the “GOYIM”.

An edition of the “Shimon Post” also appears in the files, quoting former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef as saying, “Goyim were only born to serve us [Jews],” and Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion remarking that it does not matter what the “goyim say; what matters is what the Jews do.”

The document also includes a discussion of the halachic rulings concerning the killing of Gentiles by Jews.

The Epstein emails include numerous derogatory remarks against “goyim,” which is used as an insult by Epstein to “Josh,” an unnamed Jew, in a 2012 email.



“You behavedjust… like the GOYIM you do not respect,” said Epstein.



An edition of the "Shimon Post" also appears in the…

Epstein and Mark Fisher shared an email a conversation on the difference between a Jewish and non-Jewish soul:

“A Jewish soul has a very different structure, different ingredients/ components, relates to its higher levels differently, has different higher levels, relates to itself and other people in a different manner than a non jewish soul.”

Epstein and Mark Fisher have a conversation on the difference between a jewish and non-jewish soul:



"A Jewish soul has a very different structure…has different higher levels, relates to itself and other people in a different manner than a non jewish soul"

Epstein records of court documents showed that he preferred to rape and abuse white girls. He used a racist slur to rejects black girls.

🚨NEW DETAILS FROM EPSTEIN FILES: Court documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein was racist and explicitly instructed recruiters — “No Black girls” for his private island activities. 😳🏝️✈️



Victim testimonies and unsealed records show Epstein rejected Black girls and expressed…

