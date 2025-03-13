We have been covering the multiple scams of Jeff Berwick in our multi-part investigative series: Chumped: The Unfortunate Truth About Anarchapulco and HBO’s Series: The Anarchists, The Scam of Stew Peters' "Documentary" Occupied, and Is Jeff Berwick Chumping His Audience... Again... His $10,000 TZLA Machine Looks Like Fluorescent Bulbs, Wires & a Tool Box?

With respect to the TZLA machine, the device has now been featured on ScamFinders (video below) AND has popped up on r/Scam on Reddit (link below) where, as of this writing, every single review and comment rips the whole thing mercilessly with many pointing out there is no address, team, board members, or any other identifying information for someone to get their money back…

The device has also shown up on Reddit’s r/Scams where every single comment mocks every aspect:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Scams/comments/1gzto2s/my_father_is_about_to_spend_10k_on_a_plasma/?rdt=45830

Some folks noticed there is even some cartoonish anti-semitism in the pitch

Etienne Tests the TZLA Machine for Himself

Since I had already ripped the TZLA machine from afar, when Jeff Berwick showed up at a party that I was at in Acapulco with a system, I jumped at the opportunity to try it out for myself. I broke down the circumstances of our chance encounter in this edition of Five Meme Friday, but neglected to mention that he showed up with a TZLA machine and a woman dedicated to giving demonstrations to anyone who wanted to try it out. Both my fiance and I gave it a whirl. Here are my initial thoughts.

The demo started with Berwick’s demo girl showing us videos of people who claim to have been miraculously healed by the TZLA. One video shows Stew Peters using the machine, in which he makes a vague claim like, “I don’t know what it is doing, but I like it.”

Some People Are Reporting Healing or Feeling Better… Why?

I had heard people that I know and trust make claims that it helped them or that they felt better afterwards, and I wondered if maybe there was something to the TZLA machine!

I was prepared to evaluate with an open mind. I even discussed with my fiance that what if I was wrong about my initial assessment from afar and it was actually beneficial. However, once the video testimonials started, I couldn’t help but think I was being positioned like the patsy in the Asch conformity experiments.

The Asch Conformity Experiments were a famous series of experiments in psychology that discovered that people will conform their beliefs to fit in with the group consensus even if that group consensus is a “Brute Force Manufactured Consensus” using fake participants to get people to conform to the group dynamic.

There was one testimonial in particular about a woman who was an attendee at Anarchapulco who arrived with a cane. After some time on the TZLA machine, she was twirling her cane and walking better. I didn’t believe it and suspected she was paid to show up with the cane and pretend to get better.

After experiencing the TZLA machine for 20 minutes or so, I couldn’t help but think about the science behind placebos. The TZLA machine hums and crackles, there is a distinct electrical current felt while holding the light bulbs, the light bulbs themselves are warm to the touch, and there is a spark gap on the plastic tool box that sparks regularly.

With placebo sugar pills and capsules, there is a distinct hierarchy regarding the percentage of patients who respond to what kinds of tablets and capsules.

Capsules are more effective than pills/tablets.

Capsules with writing and/or logos are more effective than plain capsules.

Larger capsules, capsules given more frequently, or capsules that the patients perceive to be more expensive are even more effective.

I couldn't help but wonder what the “medical device” equivalent of the placebo effect was:

Are “medical devices” that are warm better than medical devices that aren’t?

Are “medical devices” that crackle and hum more effective than those that only get warm?

Will a “medical device” that does both AND has a spark gap on it (even though it is 100% for show with no possible medical benefit) be more effective than a “medical device” that doesn’t have a spark gap?

About The Author - Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

His upcoming book is Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.