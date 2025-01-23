By Geller Report Staff, gellerreport

Argentinian President Javier Milei is a hero. Argentina’s success story is coming to America beginning this Monday. Other countries are poised to follow Argentina and America in 2025, by voting the destructive and evil Left out of office.

Under Milei’s leadership, Argentina turned a $7.94B trade deficit in 2023 into a record-smashing $18-19B surplus in 2024, surpassing the previous high of $16.89B in 2009.

Like Trump, the global left media/academic axis despises him. Now you know why.

Milei’s Argentina seals budget surplus for first time in 14 years

By Reuters, January 17th, 2025

Jan 17 (Reuters) – Argentina brought in its first budget surplus in more than a decade in 2024, data published on Friday showed, marking a win for libertarian President Javier Milei and his sweeping austerity push in his first full year in office.

The nation’s budget surplus came in at 1.76 trillion pesos, or 0.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the full year, the economy ministry said. Meanwhile the primary fiscal balance, which excludes debt payments, was up to a 10.41 trillion peso surplus, or 1.8% of the GDP.

