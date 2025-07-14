by jchristoff

A new study shows children in the US are extremely sick and only getting sicker. These 10 points explain why this is happening, without beating around the bush too much.

1. The US has been purposely targeted for collapse, by ancient groups who only profit when freedoms are removed and chaos rules the day. A two-party political relay race toward that exact same singular objective (both parties controlled by the same ancient groups) guarantees that most US citizens believe a political savior will eventually save them. This is called a "sit down psyop" where people are tricked to sit down, do nothing and cheer on a solution that never materializes. This is the political illusion that guarantees the slow but steady destruction of the US empire.

2. The US can't be defeated militarily, so covertly poisoning the population was decided upon, as the primary 5th generation warfare vector to utilize.

3. The US is the most poisoned population in the entire world, if you gauge a) toxic ingredients added to the food supply and b) consumption of toxic pharmaceuticals. The US represents less than 5% of the world population but consumes over 50% of the world's supply of Rx medication. Some say the number is actually 70%. All medications made by the Rx industrial complex are toxic to the human body and mind.

4. All poisons change brain function first and foremost. Poisoned populations are easier to mind control. Poisoned populations are easier to rule, govern, lie to, manipulate, euthanize and steal from. The more poisoned the population, the lower the average IQ and the less capable they are of fighting back against any and all covert operations. The average US citizen can't see that their government (regardless of leader) is destroying them because they are the most polluted humans on the entire planet. Most other populations are polluted as well and lack the IQ to understand what's happening.

5. Poisoned humans are extremely prone to primal urges like sex, safety and shelter........which means, the lowest IQ portions of the brain complex are hyperactive in any poisoned human. Low IQ operations in the human brain complex can never produce a peaceful or progressive society. Poisoned humans are quick to violence. Poisoned humans are also extremely illogical and irrational. All these negative brain changes, due to poison, are what the ancient ruling groups count on, to lead the destruction of the United States.

6. Conventional medical doctors are framed as "health experts" and yet the vast majority only prescribe poisons and aren't educated in nutrition, exercise, sleep, hydration, farming, soil health, sunlight or anything else proven to be crucial for human health. This is only one part of the puzzle, in regards to taking down the US empire covertly. Most people are running around demanding they be poisoned by their doctor and wondering why ingesting or injecting more and more poison into themselves, isn't producing healthy outcomes. Mind control can normalize any inversion required, including "sickness is health" and "slavery is freedom". Our "health care system" is based on poisoning each person into an early grave and charging them millions for this early departure service.

7. Mental health is equally impacted by poison, as compared to physical health. The United States is often removed from world statistics, in regards to mental health and the consumption of psychotropic medication.....in order that US citizens are never alerted to the fact that they're either #1 or #2, in all these extremely unhealthy categories.

8. Poisoning the body on a regular basis will produce the same negative brain changes compared to being physically or emotionally abused on a regular basis. The earlier the poisoning, the more severe the negative brain changes. Dark forces controlling the US government are weaponizing this known science, to purposely poison everything going into our children.

9. No society can sustain itself like this, it's literally impossible......which is the goal. The ancient ruling groups behind this poison based take down of the United States intends to remove most human rights and freedoms at a pace where a damaged brain won't notice and then just as slowly, steal and pirate all personal property away from the US people. This will be known in history books as AI Communism.

10. Vote with your wallet. Start demanding food, water, air and medicine that isn't poisoned purposely by "official" agencies. Stop waiting patiently in your doctor's office to inject poison into your yourself or your own children. Stop begging your medical doctor to prescribe you the newest poison of the day. Stop watching the brainwashing device called a TV, which has always had the power to make insanity smell, taste and sound like sanity. Start recognizing the two-party relay race, intent on the total demolition of the American Empire. Stop begging for poison and stop calling out people who simply want to live a life free of constant poisoning. Stop having passionate love affairs with your poisoners, your abusers and your captors in government, medicine and science. Enough is enough. It's time

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

