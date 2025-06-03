by integrityright.com

In a revealing moment on CBS News’ “Eye on Politics,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) gave what may be one of the most revealing defenses yet of the Biden administration’s handling of President Biden’s cognitive decline—and ended up admitting far more than she may have intended.

When asked by CBS’s Jack Fink about Republican allegations that Democrats and the White House had misled the public about Biden’s obvious mental deterioration, Crockett pivoted—hard. Instead of directly addressing the evidence millions of Americans had witnessed, she accused Republicans of crafting an “ecosystem of lies,” while conceding Democrats had, in fact, hurt themselves politically. But not because they lied—rather, because some didn’t lie enough.

“I think we did hurt ourselves,” Crockett said. “I don’t think it’s for the reasons that you’re laying out, but I do think we hurt ourselves because what Democrats tend to do is the Republicans know how to create a, an ecosystem of commentary, whether it’s true or not.”

Crockett insisted she’d never personally seen signs of Biden’s decline, despite widespread footage to the contrary. “I literally have had conversations with him not once, not twice, um, probably not even three times. Multiple times. And I never ever, ever felt like I saw anything that was decline.”

Believe her? You shouldn’t. Why? Because immediately after saying this, she quickly hedged, acknowledging aging naturally causes “a level of kind of fall off,” but claimed that didn’t make Biden unqualified. “Does that mean that you’re not qualified, or does it mean that it is so detrimental that it’s causing harm? Absolutely not.”

In Crockett’s mind, the Biden she saw was sharp as ever. “Joe Biden, anybody know anything about him, they know foreign affairs is like his wheelhouse. And he was so on point.”

According to her, the rest of the world respected Biden, while leaders around the globe supposedly “go off about Trump.”

But the most damning moment came when she openly admitted that even if Biden were mentally impaired, she’d still prefer him over Trump. “So let me tell you, if Joe Biden was like mentally, um, deficient in some way and he was still able to keep this sucker on the tracks, then give me a mentally deficient Joe Biden any given day over Donald Trump.”

Let that sink in.

Crockett is essentially saying that even if the president of the United States is no longer mentally fit to perform his duties, she’s perfectly fine with it—as long as it’s not Trump in office. That kind of logic raises deeply unsettling questions about who’s really in charge when a sitting president is no longer mentally present.

The unspoken implication—and one many Americans already fear—is that unelected staffers or political appointees were running the country behind the scenes, making key decisions while Joe Biden had no idea what was going on. Crockett, intentionally or not, gave away the game: as long as the public face of the White House isn’t Donald Trump, Democrats will look the other way.

This is the same party that claims a moral high ground on “protecting our democracy.”

This isn’t just political spin—it’s a chilling admission of how little the current Democratic establishment seems to value actual leadership, competence, or transparency. And it confirms the worst fears of millions of Americans who have watched Biden’s decline and wondered just who was really making the decisions on his behalf.

Crockett just revealed Democrats' shocking willingness to accept an impaired president as long as it meant Trump wasn't in office.

