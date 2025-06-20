The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
3h

Thank you Etienne!! This is the kind of article I live for informationally:))))))) I have sent it to the FDA's main e-mails that haven't blocked me and their OIG, to back up this e-mail that I sent them yesterday:

Subject: FOR THE FDA STAFF: ARTICLE // A Poem and Some Papers // e-Book: The Poison Needle (attached)

Dear FDA Staff:

I read somewhere last week that the FDA is STILL cranking out deadly and fake vaccines.  Are you simply unable to stop serving "Big Harma"? The money's just too good? and who cares how many people are maimed and die...

There was also a report (summarizing the results of hundreds of reports) clearly identifying vaccines administered to infants as THE CAUSE of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).  Think about that.  You have been working for an organization that murders babies en masse. The marriages usually break up after a disaster like that. The sadness of the families who lose a brand new child, that ripples out into the community. If you aren't psychopathic, I can't imagine what that realization would feel like.  

When I was a kid, no child under 8 years old received vaccines because their immune system wasn't considered fully formed...and pregnant women were always 100% off limits. 

Remember that nearly unintelligible "Pfizer Exposure During Pregnancy (EDP) Protocol" document that hit the alt news in 04/2021? It says pregnant women can't even be around someone receiving a genetic treatment!! mRNA technology is a genetic treatment.  And now they are exposed to C19 injected and contaminated people everywhere!!

When did the moral wheels come off the rails at US HHS? Because it isn't just the FDA. Was NIH's money wizard Anthony Fauci really that powerful?  He had 800 principal investigators from industry to make sure Big Harma profited,... but there are thousands of employees at HHS. 

Couldn't ANYONE in management sit down and see the situation for what it was and what it would lead too? There weren't enough brave people in the room anywhere at the top of all of those organizations? Wow. Must be the money was just too good, or Fauci (using Big Harma's goons) had something on them. And of course, the DOJ was DOA...

I have attached an e-copy of "The Poison Needle" by Eleanor McBean (1957; Archive.org).  The photos are horrific.  The history of where the practice of "vaccination" actually comes from, is heart breaking: A trick used by milk maids in the 1700's.  You can't make this stuff up.  It's been harming people and making money for doctors since then - and it doesn't even work.

By the end of 2023, your organization was responsible (with DoD/DARPA) for the introduction of the extremely dangerous, contagious, and deadly C19 injection - inflicted upon almost half of the Earth's population.  There are no pure bloods now, not even in Congress.  You did that.

You might want to start looking for another job and get as much distance as possible from the fedgov origin of this global depopulation event.  The majority of Americans now understand what US HHS has done to them and they are furious, scared, confused, and above all - for the injected and contaminated - very, very sick.  Around the world, the word is getting out. It's time to do the math and stop contributing to this medical industry nightmare.

No Regards,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guido's avatar
Guido
7h

"Assassin Jab's" by trained assassins.

Seems the ball is now in your court, people. What'chya gonna do?

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture