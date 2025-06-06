by Dr Margaret Aranda

Japan has not only issued an apology to its citizens for its disastrous effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, it has declared a State of Emergency and started investigating these crimes for due punishment.

Japan has launched several scientific inquiries and will persue criminal investigation to both establish the truth and subsequently punish the perpetrators.

Is this the beginning of a Nuremberg 2.0?

Panic has hit the globalist elites, the cabal, and and Big Pharma. In their terror being discovered by the Japanese, they will do everything possible to discredit these investigations.

And the mainstream media has undoubtedly been instructed to create a total media blackout of this devastating news. This is evident.

But we must be that voice for the people. We cannot allow the elites to further gaslight the public.

The Study

The paper link is to a beautiful abstract that summarizes the findings of Young Mi Lee, MD and Daniel Broudy, PhD.

Abstract Observable real-time injuries at the cellular level in recipients of the “safe and effective” COVID-19 injectables are documented here for the first time with the presentation of a comprehensive description and analysis of observed phenomena. The global administration of these often-mandated products from late 2020 triggered a plethora of independent research studies of the modified RNA injectable gene therapies, most notably those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Analyses reported here consist of precise laboratory “bench science” aiming to understand why serious debilitating, prolonged injuries (and many deaths) occurred increasingly without any measurable protective effect from the aggressively, marketed products. The contents of COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification. Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions. From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals. In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes. There were animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth. All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures. As time progressed during incubation, simple one- and two-dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into stereoscopically visible entities in three-dimensions. They resembled carbon nanotube filaments, ribbons, and tapes, some appearing as transparent, thin, flat membranes, and others as three-dimensional spirals, and beaded chains. Some of these seemed to appear and then disappear over time. Our observations suggest the presence of some kind of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 injectables. Source: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102

The Paper

This 85-page paper is available as a pdf download. Here are a few pages:

Images and Figures

Note the lab is simple and small. We will come back to this later.

Continue reading...

