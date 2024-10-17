By Infowars

This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Raw Egg Nationalist

Japan will offer new kind of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine this fall to people aged over 60.

The new vaccine uses self-amplifying mRNA technology, which means it teaches the body how to produce more mRNA. Existing mRNA vaccines cannot do this and contain only a specified dose of mRNA, whereas the new technology could, potentially, create more vaccine-specific mRNA within the body indefinitely.

Japanese regulators approved the ARCT-154 shot in November 2023.

The national vaccination program will offer the new shot to people aged 65 and over, and people aged 60 and over with severe underlying conditions.

Experts who spoke with The Defender said that this new technology is even riskier than existing mRNA technology, with no long-term safety data. A

Karina Acevedo Whitehouse, Ph.D., a professor of microbiology at the Autonomous University of Querétaro in Mexico, said, “There have been no studies on the potential of this technology to transform cells—that is, to render them cancerous or more prone to not repairing damage to DNA—or to lead to a self-inflammatory status, that can harbor all sorts of pathologies.

“There have also been no studies conducted on transgenerational effects—for instance, teratogenicity [birth defects]—of self-amplifying mRNA injections … We simply do not know what the consequences could be.”

“There is now a myriad of studies that show the molecular consequences of synthetic mRNA being in our cells,” Whitehouse added.

“Nothing of what was told to the public regarding the ‘safety’ of these products in terms of biodistribution, degradation, carcinogenicity, teratogenicity and immune exhaustion was backed by any type of study.”

Whitehouse also noted that the “persistence of the synthetic mRNA is much longer than originally thought” and that “published scientific studies that show that it is possible to detect the synthetic mRNA in the blood and other organs for months following vaccination.”

Self-amplifying mRNA shots are already under development for the American market.

In December 2023, the Biden administration announced agreements with three vaccine manufacturers to develop the first three vaccines under Project NextGen.

Project NextGen aims to “[accelerate] and [streamline] the rapid development of the next generation of vaccines and treatments through public-private collaborations.”

One of the three companies, Gritstone Bio, is already developing a self-amplifying mRNA platform.

In September 2023, Gritstone Bio received a $433 million contract from HHS “to conduct a mid-stage study of its self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”

Gritstone Bio is owned by major investment firms BlackRock, Vanguard and State Stree.

Self-amplifying mRNA technology is also being used to develop vaccines for other diseases, including bird flu and the Marburg virus.

Continue reading...

In the Art of Liberty Foundation’s book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! We break down how “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. The book also exposes how an inter-generational organized crime system has been controlling the information the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability about “government” using mandatory “government” schools, scouting, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC, police and military training, monopoly media, propaganda woven into Hollywood films and television shows, and the algorithmic censorship of the internet.

The indoctrination and propaganda have been so successful that many people have never been exposed to the alternative to top-down “government” control.

They falsely believe that voting in rigged elections for the lesser evil is their only choice.

On November 1st-3rd, The Art of Liberty Foundation will be hosting Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference.

Discover the option that is NEVER offered or discussed by the MainStreamMedia or the MainStream Alternative Media: REAL FREEDOM!

We don’t really need “Government!”

All the legitimate services provided by monopoly “government” would be better provided by the free market, mutual aid societies, armed protective service companies, arbitration providers, insurance companies, and genuine charities.

Without the government’s mandatory inflationary money and confiscatory taxation, the economy would prosper and the population would be much wealthier and better able to help the poor, needy and disadvantaged.

Come join some of the country’s leading economists, legal experts and political philosophers discuss how the world could have more harmony and prosperity without “government”

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org - In-Person or Virtual – November 1st-3rd

Go Paid on Substack @ the $50 a Year Level and get a Free Ticket to the Liberty on the Rocks virtual conference and a free softcover copy of Etienne’s new book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All when released in November.