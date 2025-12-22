JAMMED UP Passengers ‘trapped in cars’ in middle of road as self-driving Waymo vehicles stall during San Francisco power outage
It comes just one week after Waymo vehicles caused another jam after getting into an AI battle
BIZARRE footage shows the moment driver less vehicles stalled in the middle of the road during a power outage, leaving passengers stranded.
Autonomous vehicle service Waymo was forced to suspend operations in San Francisco for safety when almost a third of the city was left without power on Saturday night.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As the power outage plunged areas of the tech capital into darkness, traffic signals failed and the driverless vehicles abruptly shut down, causing traffic jams throughout the city.
“We have temporarily suspended our ride-hailing services in the San Francisco Bay Area due to the widespread power outage,” Suzanne Philion, a Waymo spokesperson told The U.S. Sun.
“Our teams are working diligently and in close coordination with city officials to monitor infrastructure stability, and we are hopeful to bring our services back online soon.”
People on the streets quickly started filming the odd moment Waymo vehicles were haphazardly parked on crosswalks and at intersections with their lights flashing, forcing other vehicles to move around them.
Some even claimed that passengers were “trapped inside” with some people pulling up alongside the cars and filming the people stuck in the vehicles at busy intersections.
Blaring horns can be heard in the background of some of the clips shared on social media as the vehicles block off multiple lanes.
“Power outage in San Francisco made all autonomous cars just stop where they are. They can’t do anything. Crazy,” one person wrote on X.
“Can’t even unlock the door to get out,” another claimed.
Even though “You can get anything you want from A Mason in two days with free shipping”... You shouldn’t if you can avoid it... In “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! I make the case that Amazon (A Mason?) was overcapitalized to dominate retail on the DARPA Internet (Jeff Bezos is the grandson of a DARPA co-founder).
BUT... We understand the realities of their superior distribution network vs. the monopoly “government” post office. If you want to get copies of my books before Christmas using Amazon / A Mason? with free shipping... You can order here:
Get “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! from A Mason
Link to buy Paperback from Amazon: Here.
Link to buy High-Resolution Hardcover from Amazon: Here.
Get To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many from A Mason
Link to buy Kindle from Amazon: Here.
Link to buy Paperback from Amazon: Here.
Link to buy High-Resolution Hardcover from Amazon: Here.
Don’t want to give Amazon a nickel? Get 10% off from the Art of Liberty Foundation online store using the discount code: Liberty10 until Dec. 25th!
Shop for unique books and gifts now at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I didn't know these things existed, and I never thought of what they would do if the traffic signals weren't operating. All I've heard about is self-driving trucks... Watch the movie "Logan" for an example of what they are like (and kids in cages too).
But who would be stupid enough to use WAYMO or any other self-driving shuttle? Something like 800 people have died in self-driving car tests. I've seen at least one movie where a self-driving car is hijacked, and transports it's riders to an assassination attempt. Do the math people.
But, what this really says, is that the leadership in San Francisco is done. Blackmailed, brainwashed, bought off, or just plain rock dumb. No brains in those heads whatsoever. Anyone who has ever worked on a computer programming project with programmers knows that self driving anything is subject to human error... and AI, with these issues:
“THE ETHICAL ISSUES TIED TO GENERATIVE AI GOVERNANCE
As users experiment with these systems, there are serious ethical issues that need to be addressed:
1) Unknown Capabilities. Large generative AI systems such as ChatGPT have exhibited a massive capability overhang—skills and dangers that are not planned for in the development phase, and are generally unknown and unexpected even to the developers. This can pose a serious threat if the right guardrails are not in place to effectively manage unexpected usage.
2) Bias and Toxicity (??). Outputs from generative AI will be as biased as the data it is trained on. Many popular language models today are trained on the wilds of the internet, where there is plenty of bias—along with toxic language and ideas.
3) Data Leakage. Many companies have quickly put policies in place to forbid employees from entering sensitive information into ChatGPT, fearing that it could get incorporated into the AI model and re-emerge in public.
4) Hallucination. ChatGPT can make arguments that sound extremely convincing but are 100% wrong. Developers refer to this as “hallucination,” a potential outcome that limits the reliability of the answers coming from AI models.
5) Lack of Transparency. Generative AI models currently provide no attribution for the facts underlying the content they generate, which makes it impossible to verify the correctness of generated claims—further increasing the danger posed by AI-model hallucinations.
6) Copyright Controversies. Since the data sets used by AI models are derived from the public internet, a legal question arises: Does the content those models create amount to the duplicating of copyrighted works?”
...cannot possibly rectify that.
Suits them for being Idiots.
Under the law everyone participating in traffic must have a driving licence.
So each of these Waymo Cars must take... under the law... a driving test and pass it.
That is the law.
However because they are Jews the law don't apply to them... Alphabet.
And EV's... especially Tesla... are for the Brainwashed and retarded.
Everyone who drives an electric car is a pedophile.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/electric-poverty-creation