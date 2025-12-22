The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
16m

I didn't know these things existed, and I never thought of what they would do if the traffic signals weren't operating. All I've heard about is self-driving trucks... Watch the movie "Logan" for an example of what they are like (and kids in cages too).

But who would be stupid enough to use WAYMO or any other self-driving shuttle? Something like 800 people have died in self-driving car tests. I've seen at least one movie where a self-driving car is hijacked, and transports it's riders to an assassination attempt. Do the math people.

But, what this really says, is that the leadership in San Francisco is done. Blackmailed, brainwashed, bought off, or just plain rock dumb. No brains in those heads whatsoever. Anyone who has ever worked on a computer programming project with programmers knows that self driving anything is subject to human error... and AI, with these issues:

“THE ETHICAL ISSUES TIED TO GENERATIVE AI GOVERNANCE

As users experiment with these systems, there are serious ethical issues that need to be addressed:

1) Unknown Capabilities. Large generative AI systems such as ChatGPT have exhibited a massive capability overhang—skills and dangers that are not planned for in the development phase, and are generally unknown and unexpected even to the developers. This can pose a serious threat if the right guardrails are not in place to effectively manage unexpected usage.

2) Bias and Toxicity (??). Outputs from generative AI will be as biased as the data it is trained on. Many popular language models today are trained on the wilds of the internet, where there is plenty of bias—along with toxic language and ideas.

3) Data Leakage. Many companies have quickly put policies in place to forbid employees from entering sensitive information into ChatGPT, fearing that it could get incorporated into the AI model and re-emerge in public.

4) Hallucination. ChatGPT can make arguments that sound extremely convincing but are 100% wrong. Developers refer to this as “hallucination,” a potential outcome that limits the reliability of the answers coming from AI models.

5) Lack of Transparency. Generative AI models currently provide no attribution for the facts underlying the content they generate, which makes it impossible to verify the correctness of generated claims—further increasing the danger posed by AI-model hallucinations. 

6) Copyright Controversies. Since the data sets used by AI models are derived from the public internet, a legal question arises: Does the content those models create amount to the duplicating of copyrighted works?”

...cannot possibly rectify that.

Fritz Freud
1h

Suits them for being Idiots.

Under the law everyone participating in traffic must have a driving licence.

So each of these Waymo Cars must take... under the law... a driving test and pass it.

That is the law.

However because they are Jews the law don't apply to them... Alphabet.

And EV's... especially Tesla... are for the Brainwashed and retarded.

Everyone who drives an electric car is a pedophile.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/electric-poverty-creation

