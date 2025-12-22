by Emma Crabtree

BIZARRE footage shows the moment driver less vehicles stalled in the middle of the road during a power outage, leaving passengers stranded.

Autonomous vehicle service Waymo was forced to suspend operations in San Francisco for safety when almost a third of the city was left without power on Saturday night.

As the power outage plunged areas of the tech capital into darkness, traffic signals failed and the driverless vehicles abruptly shut down, causing traffic jams throughout the city.

“We have temporarily suspended our ride-hailing services in the San Francisco Bay Area due to the widespread power outage,” Suzanne Philion, a Waymo spokesperson told The U.S. Sun.

“Our teams are working diligently and in close coordination with city officials to monitor infrastructure stability, and we are hopeful to bring our services back online soon.”

People on the streets quickly started filming the odd moment Waymo vehicles were haphazardly parked on crosswalks and at intersections with their lights flashing, forcing other vehicles to move around them.

Some even claimed that passengers were “trapped inside” with some people pulling up alongside the cars and filming the people stuck in the vehicles at busy intersections.

Blaring horns can be heard in the background of some of the clips shared on social media as the vehicles block off multiple lanes.

“Power outage in San Francisco made all autonomous cars just stop where they are. They can’t do anything. Crazy,” one person wrote on X.

“Can’t even unlock the door to get out,” another claimed.

Continue reading...

Even though “You can get anything you want from A Mason in two days with free shipping”... You shouldn’t if you can avoid it... In “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! I make the case that Amazon (A Mason?) was overcapitalized to dominate retail on the DARPA Internet (Jeff Bezos is the grandson of a DARPA co-founder).

BUT... We understand the realities of their superior distribution network vs. the monopoly “government” post office. If you want to get copies of my books before Christmas using Amazon / A Mason? with free shipping... You can order here:

Get “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! from A Mason

Link to buy Paperback from Amazon: Here.

Link to buy High-Resolution Hardcover from Amazon: Here.

Get To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many from A Mason

Link to buy Kindle from Amazon: Here.

Link to buy Paperback from Amazon: Here.

Link to buy High-Resolution Hardcover from Amazon: Here.

Don’t want to give Amazon a nickel? Get 10% off from the Art of Liberty Foundation online store using the discount code: Liberty10 until Dec. 25th!

Shop for unique books and gifts now at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store