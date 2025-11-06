by James Corbett and the Corbett Report with Hakeem Anwar of #TakeBackOurTech

Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com returns to the de-program to discuss his latest report: “Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions.” We talk about what digital ID is, the broader question of digital public infrastructure, the control grid vs. the surveillance grid, and the counter-economy that is the only solution to this impending threat to free humanity.

Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions

Russia Moves to Mandate State Biometric ID for Online Age Verification

Brazil Launches National Digital ID System Powered by Blockchain

The Laws of Identity by Kim Cameron (2004)

Aadhaar Mandatory for ITR Filing: What Taxpayers Need to Know for FY 2024–25

“Aadhaar” reporting on corbettreport.com

The EU Entry / Exit System (EES) Explained

TakeBackOurTech.org

TBOT Substack

GrapheneOS

Above Phone Black Friday Sale

5 Must-Change Privacy Settings for Android & iOS

