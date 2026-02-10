by James Corbett

By now we all know Bill Gates caught an STD from “Russian girls” and tried to surreptitiously drug his wife with antibiotics. And we’ve all heard that Elon Musk really wanted to engage in “the wildest party” on Epstein’s pedophile island.

But beyond the attention-grabbing (or is that attention-distracting?) headlines, what’s really in the Epstein dump?

Let’s find out.

1) Epstein was an agent and he was working for...

Brace yourselves for this one, guys. It turns out one intelligence source affirmed what we all already knew: Epstein was a spy. But you’ll never guess who he was working for...Russia! Surprise! It seems Epstein was a KGB plant the whole time!

And, as the crack journalists at The Daily Mail report, not only was Epstein running a “KGB honeytrap,” one FBI informant claimed he was also a wealth manager for Putin and Mugabe.

So, there you go, everyone. Case closed!

...Or maybe, just maybe—hear me out here—he was a Mossad agent.

I mean, if Epstein was working for Israeli intelligence, that might explain a thing or two, like:

...Or I guess Epstein could’ve been a Russian spy for...reasons. Who can possibly say?

One person who did have something to say about this was a Confidential Human Source (CHS). Speaking to his handler in October 2020—i.e., over a year after Epstein’s death—the source made some interesting accusations about Epstein’s real allegiances.

Epstein was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him. Barak believed Netanyahu was a criminal. Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are allied against Qatar, Turkey, Iran and Syria. One of CHS’ [REDACTED] (who presumably worked [REDACTED]) asked CHS a lot of questions about Epstein. CHS became convinced that Epstein was a co-opted Mossad Agent (see previous reporting).

Make of that what you will!

Oh, and the same source alleges “Chabad is doing everything they can to co-opt the Trump presidency,” referring to the Hasidic Judaism organization that, the source claims, is “state-sanctioned Judaism” and is being “used by Putin to keep tabs on all the Russo-Jewish oligarchs.” The source also claims that Jared Kushner “has moved a lot of Russian investment money around” and “this was/is the ‘real’ Russian collusion story,” but we already knew all that, surely.

2) Jeffrey Epstein was a Fed Truther who “represented” the Rothschilds

If you’re at all interested in the Epstein story, you may want to watch the two hours of interview footage between the pedo king and Steve Bannon, a MAGA acolyte and former Trump strategist.

We’ve known for some time now that Bannon has been withholding 15 hours of footage of sit-down interviews he conducted with Epstein just before his arrest in 2019. Bannon claims the interviews were for a deep-dive exposé he was crafting that would “name names” and help people “understand how the elites of the world but also the intelligence services are inextricably linked in the Epstein story.” Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s brother, says that Bannon was “trying to help Jeff rehabilitate his reputation.”

In either event, the footage has been under lock-and-key for several years, perhaps due to an obscure legal loophole that allowed Bannon (a non-lawyer) to join Epstein’s legal team and thus shield his work under attorney-client privilege.

The latest file dump contains two of those 15 hours of interviews, and there are some interesting nuggets contained therein. For example, did you know Jeffrey Epstein was a banking truther?

Who knows what kind of “reputation rehabilitation” strategy he was deploying here, but there’s one section of the interview that sounds like it could’ve been narrated by The Creature from Jekyll Island author G. Edward Griffin.

Quoth Epstein:

There’s a fundamental part of money, which is called “fractionalized banking.” And fractionalized banking is something that finance people understand. And the people on the street—and when I say “people on the street,” that’s where I was when I started on Wall Street—would find it impossible to believe. Impossible. Why? Bannon bank. I give you $1. Just one single dollar. In our system of banking, I would say, “Okay, Steve, I gave you a dollar. How much could you lend out to your friends?” And your natural reaction would be, “Probably something less than a dollar because I want to keep something in my pocket.” The way our system works is if you as a bank are holding my dollar, you can lend out an additional eight or nine dollars. No, it’s impossible. I only have a dollar, Jeffrey. We have something called fractionalized reserves, which is if you have one, you can lend out nine. That’s the way our system works. And so not only do world leaders not understand banking, but the man on the street, my father, who worked in the park department, it would be beyond his imagination that people could lend out more money than they actually had in their pocket.

In addition, Jeffrey Epstein says there would be “runs on the bank” if the public understood how the banking system works. (h/t HRS) Hmmm. Where have we heard that line before?

Oh, and Epstein also blames Clinton for the 2008 financial crisis and admits that the financial system uses overly complicated jargon to make their actions seem more complicated than they really are.

One of the most interesting tidbits, however, comes from a 2016 email Epstein wrote to Peter Thiel of Palantir infamy. In it, Epstein asserts: “as you probably know[,] I represent the Rothschilds.”

Is he referring to his weird relationship with Ariane de Rothschild? Or is he referring to a more wide-reaching relationship with the banking dynasty?

Hopefully, those of you deep-diving through the emails will be able to dig up more info on this!

3) Someone changed Epstein’s Apple ID password after he was dead

Riddle me this, Batman: how does a dead man change his Apple ID password?

Answer: who knows?! But, according to Jeffrey Epstein’s Gmail inbox, that’s exactly what happened!

For those not in the know, last November a pair of enterprising software developers created an innovative way to sort through the US Department of Justice’s sprawling, messy Epstein document dumps. They organized all of the DoJ-supplied emails into a fake Gmail display that lets you browse through Jeffrey Epstein’s emails as if you were a hacker logged into his account. It’s called “Jmail,” and you can access it here:

https://www.jmail.world/

When you go there, you’ll see the latest email is a simple six-word message from one “Cody Rutland,” who evidently made the effort to write Epstein at the disgraced blackmailer’s now publicly revealed email address to say, “You are dead - lol good riddance.” This email was sent on August 13, 2019, three days after the Epstein character was written off the stage for good.

But, as one enterprising researcher discovered, if you click the settings gear in the top corner of the page and select “Show Yahoo emails after August 15 2019,” you will discover an interesting email from Apple that was sent on January 14, 2021, over a year after his death:

That email indicates that someone reset Epstein’s Apple ID password on that date.

Interesting, to say the least.

Now, perhaps that’s just an FBI agent or someone working the case. I don’t know how such investigations work and whether they would take the liberty of resetting a dead man’s password, but it’s fascinating nonetheless.

According to another researcher, someone changed Jeffrey Epstein’s iTunes email password earlier this week, as apparently that address was in the recently released files. No word yet on who did that or what they found. Stay tuned! (Or iTuned, as the case may be.)

4) A fake Epstein was created with boxes and sheets to fool the media

If you followed the story of Epstein’s non-suicide, you’ll know how closely online sleuths have scrutinized the images of his body being transported the night he was declared dead.

Well, this next little tidbit certainly won’t quell any rumours. According to page 106 of this document in the latest Epstein file release...

...authorities “used boxes and sheets to create what appeared to be a human body, which was put into the white OCME [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] vehicle while the press followed, allowing the black vehicle to depart unnoticed with EPSTEIN’s body.”

So, in other words, that dramatic video of the removal of “Epstein’s body” from the hospital that was blasted all over The Daily Mail and The New York Times and other such venerable dinosaur media institutions was actually just video of used boxes and sheets being removed from the hospital.

Hmmm. It reminds me of the time prison officials admitted to using the exact same type of ruse to transport Timothy McVeigh’s body (or what was presumed to be McVeigh’s body) to a local funeral home for cremation before anyone knew what was happening.

But perhaps more to the point of all these body-swap shenanigans are the newly released “ghoulish pics“ showing “Jeffrey Epstein’s body as EMTs performed CPR after prison suicide.” Or the latest confirmation that investigators had puzzled over the “excessive” bed linens in Epstein’s cell at the time of his death and the mysterious absence of his cellmate.

Make of these “ghoulish pics” and puzzling facts what you will...but they certainly don’t prove that Epstein killed himself!

5) Epstein was a member of the Trilateral Commission

As I mentioned in my recent interview about the Epstein files on The Ripple Effect podcast, I probably should have known that Epstein was a card-carrying member of the Trilateral Commission...but I didn’t. Not until I watched Bannon’s interview of him, that is.

For those who don’t know about the Trilateral Commission, in the Bannon interview Epstein gives a short overview of the organization, how it came about, and how Epstein’s good buddy David Rockefeller personally invited him to join the panel at the ripe young age of 30:

He [David Rockefeller] formed something called the Trilateral Commission. The Trilateral Commission is some spooky stuff. People said it was something people that the Illuminati, there’s some mystery about it. People that ran the world. It was politicians. But David said most countries, the politicians get elected for four years or eight years separate from the royal families in England or in the Middle East. Someone’s there for four years and then they’re not there anymore. The most important people to have stability and consistency would be businessmen. So, he formed this Trilateral Commission of businessmen and politicians from three major continents. So it was the North Americans, the Europeans and the Asians. So he said to me, “Would you like to be on the Trilateral Commission?” I was 30 years old, 32 years old. I said, “Great.” And he said, “Well, you have to fill out this application so they have your bio.” And I looked at the list of people and it was Bill Clinton, former President of the United States, Paul Volcker, every great leader in America, the Asians, the Japanese, and with a very long description of their history. And they asked me to fill in what I would like to have written. And I wrote, “Jeffrey Epstein, comma, just a good kid,” which I thought was funny. Nobody else did.

But interestingly, at the exact moment in the interview (14m03s) where Bannon goes on to question him about the Trilateral Commission, there’s a cut in the tape. The time counter in the corner of the screen keeps running, but there has obviously been something edited out.

What isn’t edited out from the video is an Epstein story about the “first” Trilateral Commission meeting in Tokyo in “the early 90s.” According to the pedo, “it was funny, because they were talking about inflation and they were worried [about] what would happen. How do you control inflation? And as a mathematician, I didn’t understand the concept. I don’t understand the concept today. How’s that possible?”

Sadly, any opportunity to hear more on the topic directly from Epstein is derailed when Bannon butts in with a string of irrelevant follow-up questions.

Of course, the whole exchange is nonsense, since the actual first meeting of the Trilateral Commission took place in October 1973. Perhaps Epstein was referring to the first meeting he attended? But if he was invited to the organization when he was 30 (or 32), that would place his entry into the club in the mid-1980s. None of this adds up, and the timeline does not make sense.

In any event, if you want an in-depth exploration of the Epstein/Trilateral connection and how that topic ties in with the broader nexus of Epstein, blackmail and intelligence, then you should consult, “From Rockefeller to Starmer: Mapping the Trilateral Network in the Epstein Files,” an extensive article on the subject penned by Paul Knaggs.

Continue reading...

