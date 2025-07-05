Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

ActBlue, the Dem Party’s prized fundraising platform, is now officially facing serious heat after years of allegations about shady donations, money laundering, and foreign interference. Top executives have now been subpoenaed by Congress. There’s nowhere left to run.

It appears that massive amounts of taxpayer money have been funneled through USAID and Dem-aligned NGOs. The money is missing, and allegations are that Biden’s Treasury Department was trying to cover it all up.

It’s a really scary notion: the artery of the Dem fundraising machine is now being investigated as a criminal enterprise, with foreign money, stolen identities, and election interference all swirling around it.

And just like that, once again, the conspiracy theorists, who the media mocked, are right yet again.

Now the story is blowing up on X, where it’s being laid out in brutal detail:

The SCIF:

ACTBLUE MUST FACE CONGRESS AFTER MASSIVE FRAUD & FOREIGN ELECTION FUNDING DOJ PROBE. ActBlue officials have been subpoenaed and are now legally obligated to testify before Congress over years of enormous fraud regarding their fundraising platform directly connected to the Democratic Party. They are alleged to have been laundering money through ActBlue for years using unaware American citizens’ personal information in an attempt to cover up the illegal donations, especially coming from foreign nations. Biden’s Treasury Secretary stonewalled Congress refusing to release ActBlue information, the top seven executives at ActBlue resigned as billions of taxpayer dollars in small dollar donations to ActBlue coming from USAID to Democrat-aligned NGOs began to disappear. Pam Bondi has also been ordered by President Trump to investigate ActBlue. One person summoned is a current senior workflow specialist, and the other is the former VP of customer service, Alyssa Twomey, per NYP. Are you starting to understand how these illegal operations steal and launders your taxpayer dollars and hides foreign money and why USAID and all these front companies and NGOs were so important? And it’s all being used to undermine the American citizens, their interests, and the United States in general all while using your own taxpayer dollars and information to cover it all up, steal elections, destroy the country, and enrich themselves. This isn’t politics. This is a literal criminal enterprise disguised as a government organization.

The New York Post blew this entire story sky-high.

They’re the ones who confirmed that ActBlue officials are being officially summoned to testify before Congress about widespread fraud tied to their platform. We’re talking about top-level employees, not some low-level scapegoats. And as mentioned earlier, it’s President Trump who authorized this investigation. Bloomberg also reported that President Trump signed a memorandum targeting ActBlue, accusing Democrats’ online campaign donation platform of violating federal election laws and calling on the US attorney general to take action.

The memorandum signed Thursday, according to a White House fact sheet, directs the attorney general to investigate and take action over allegations that online funding platforms have used contributions from “straw” or “dummy” donors to allow foreign money to go to US political candidates. The directive calls on the attorney general to report the results of the investigation to the president.

And now, the bigwigs are being hauled in.

The New York Post:

ActBlue officials are being summoned to testify before House Republicans about potential “widespread” fraud on the massive Democratic fundraising platform, according to subpoena letters obtained by The Post — amid a parallel probe by President Trump’s Department of Justice. A current ActBlue senior workflow specialist, who is unidentified, and former vice president of customer service Alyssa Twomey were sent the summonses on Wednesday from the GOP chairmen of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Administration committees, the letters show. Both of the lefty officials had been prepared for voluntary interviews with the committee chairs before Trump authorized Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate “the unlawful use of online fundraising platforms to make ‘straw’ or ‘dummy’ contributions.” Danny Onorato, a lawyer for the ActBlue employees, swiftly responded with an appeal to “withdraw requests for transcribed interviews until the Department of Justice completes its investigation or clarifies its position with respect to our clients,” according to the letters. The DOJ probe, first revealed in the pair of letters, had been requested by Trump in an executive order signed April 24, which mandated a report on the alleged ActBlue fraud within 180 days.

You can read the entire article here.

This story caught our attention. After all, it wasn’t that long ago when we reported on a story about a random guy whose name ended up on an ActBlue donor list a whopping 9 times, even though he’s never donated to them.

Revolver:

Matt Van Swol, is a former nuclear scientist for the US Department of Energy and a random X user who lives in North Carolina. He had his mind blown, when a DOGE investigation discovered that at least nine separate $2 dollar donations were made in his name and his address to Dem candidates in Kansas. Remember he doesn’t live in Kansas… But what makes this even stranger is the occupation field that’s attached to these donations was filled in with pure gibberish—almost like someone had been just hammering random keys to fill in required fields as quickly as possible. So, what exactly is going on here? A DOGE team member, who goes by the handle @DataRepublican and who has been relentlessly harassed by the left, is the one who unearthed the donation records, leading to this bizarre discovery. Now, we have a serious question on our hands: Is this just some wild fluke, or is this the tip of the iceberg in a massive political donation fraud scheme that has been keeping the Dems coffers overflowing and giving them wildly unfair advantages in elections? In other words: massive cheating scheme…

Looks like it may have been a “massive cheating scheme.” You can read the entire article here:

Random guy finds his name on ActBlue’s donor list 9 times—but he never gave a cent…

None of this looks like grassroots fundraising. Instead, it looks a lot more like a giant money laundering operation hiding in plain sight. And now that the subpoenas are flying and Trump’s DOJ is digging in, the game looks like it’s up.

They appear to show that ActBlue didn’t just bend the rules; they blew them to pieces, all while using your tax dollars, data, and your elections to do it.

The days of hiding behind “small dollar donations” are over. Now comes the reckoning…

