by James Li, Jimmy Dore Show, Hats Off, Global Inssight Journal and E. Michael Jones

Various commentators point out Israel’s link to the capture of Maduro from Venezuela. Zionist Billionaire Paul Singer bought Citgo and stands to make large profits from Venezuela’s oil supply. Max Blumenthal revealed that it will take years to rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. Exxon Mobil seeks to restore control over its oil fields. Elon Musk published fake AI videos of Venezuelans celebrating because Musk wants access to Venezuela’s lithium and other minerals.

James Li revealed that investor and Zionist supporter Paul Singer bought Citgo, the US subsidiary of Venezuela’s state run oil company, for $5.9 billion, and stands to benefit greatly from the capture of Venezuela. He said that American citizens’ money will be directed toward Zionist billionaires and corporations.

Max Blumenthal revealed that it will take years to rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. Exxon Mobil seeks to restore control over its oil fields. He said that Elon Musk is juicing up disinformation through AI videos of Venezuelans celebrating the kidnapping of Maduro because Musk has his eye on lithium and minerals. He said that Steve Witkoff is involved and he and Trump’s sons are running a crypto scam through World Liberty Financial meme coin that is a conduit for legal bribery.

Lord Bebo on X explains how Trump circumvented Congress:

The US pulled a dirty trick to be able to grab Maduro without getting congress involved, I’d guess it’s Rubio’s plan.

That’s how this worked:

1) USA invents a new bad cartel, “Cartel de Los Soles”

2) US declares Maduro as a head of the drug trafficking “Cartel de los Soles”

3) US designates “Cartel de los Soles” as a terrorist organization

4) Maduro is now a terrorist, with $50 million bounty on his head

5) The military can act against terrorists without congressional approval!

6) Maduro gets grabbed by the military quickly

7) For the actual trial, the US drops the whole “Cartel de Los Soles” act and admits it does not even exist

8) This allowed them to get Maduro without asking confess for approval. That’s pretty dirty if you think about it, they invented a cartel to seize Maduro.

