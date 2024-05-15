by Channel 4 News

Around 70 supply trucks that were scheduled to go into the Gaza strip were looted by right wing Jewish settlers in the West Bank and the food and aid were burned in a systematic act of sabotage. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians, many of them children, face famine.

Israeli protesters called for Gaza to be put in their hands. Police allowed the riots. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has reportedly encouraged law enforcement to avoid cracking down on the Israeli extremists.

Israeli tanks are reported to be pushing further into the southern city of Rafah, where the UN says almost 480,000 Palestinians have fled in the last week, warning they face “constant exhaustion, hunger and fear”.

Palestinians mark the anniversary of ‘Nakba’ this week when 700,000 were forcibly evicted by Zionists; many Palestinians fled their homeland. Wikipedia describes Nakbah as “the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Mandatory Palestine during the 1948 Palestine war through their violent displacement and dispossession of land, property, and belongings, along with the destruction of their society, culture, identity, political rights, and national aspirations.”

