FILE PHOTO: IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir (C) during a field tour with of the Israeli army in Syria, April 21, 2025. © Getty Images / IDF/Anadolu...

by rt.com

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been ordered to prepare for a possible simultaneous war against Iran, Lebanon, and the West Bank, according to Israeli Channel 12. One scenario reportedly includes an “explosive operation” against Tehran, which is currently facing widespread Israeli-backed cost-of-living protests.

The preparations are part of a four-year long-term plan led by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the broadcaster revealed on Wednesday. On top of war readiness, they also reportedly include plans to develop capabilities to attack both satellites and ground targets from space.

Officials in West Jerusalem expect Iran to attack Israel to “prevent the dissolution” of the Iranian government under the pressure of the protests, Channel 12 said.

Israel has held off on officially commenting on the mass unrest shaking Iran, concerned about a potential military response, Channel 12 claimed. However, Israel’s Mossad spy agency has openly backed the protests on social media, and claimed that it has agents embedded in the demonstrations.

The demonstrations began in late December, prompted by hyperinflation and an enduring economic crisis in the sanctioned Islamic Republic.

The unrest, the worst in recent years, rapidly spread to multiple cities and reportedly led to deadly clashes with the Iranian authorities, with some protesters demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy, ousted by the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to militarily intervene. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go” if Iran kills “peaceful protesters,” he said on Truth Social on Friday.

Just days before, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Florida, Trump threatened to back new airstrikes on Iran if it ramps up its ballistic missile program.

Last June, Trump ordered the US military to join coordinated military strikes with Israel against Iranian nuclear sites during an open conflict between Tehran and West Jerusalem. He claimed the attack preempted the development of a nuclear weapon by the Islamic Republic – allegations Iran denied, condemning the attack as unprovoked.

