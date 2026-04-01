The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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TomNearBoston's avatar
TomNearBoston
5d

They should accuse the IDF and the Tel Aviv district court of prosecuting them because of antisemitism.

Hey, it would probably work in Miami.

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