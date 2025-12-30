Israeli health officials discuss vaccine mandates because only 17% of Israelis got a flu shot!
Fabricate a problem to impose the solution.
https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-881578
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here is another one: https://www.ynetnews.com/health_science/article/rkvrn5x7we
I was not able to find reports on deaths or comparisons with prior years—I guess those data probably would not support the current narrative. Hopefully the flu will fizzle out soon, as it seems to have done in the UK, before things get really crazy.
The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Flu shots are a toxic joke. They have a 6% mortality rate. My friend died from GBS she got from a flu shot. Anyone who gets any injection at this point is either uninformed or deeply programmed by the death cult. By definition, they will do things the death cult tells them to do, and increase their chances of dying exponentially because that is the goal of the death cult running this planet.
I see that 17% number as a fantastic indicator that most of the Israeli people know what is going on now.