by Chris Menahan

The Israel Lobby wants the next multibillion dollar US aid package for the Jewish state to "span 25 years, rather than 10" in order to "insulate the relationship against future US political vagaries and uncertainties."



Extrapolating out the current commonly cited (yet dramatically understated) funding level the US provides Israel of $3.8 billion a year, that means Israel wants the next aid package to be almost $100 billion.



From Jewish Insider, "U.S., Israel should begin thinking about next MOU, analysts say":



The current 10-year, $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Israel, which provides $3.8 billion in military aid and missile-defense funding to Israel annually, is set to run out in 2028. But some policy analysts say that now is the time for Washington and Jerusalem to begin thinking about what the next MOU should entail.



Jewish Insider asked several senators, including key defense leaders, this week about the prospect of the next MOU, but none offered specific recommendations or indicated that they'd begun thinking in detail about the upcoming negotiations. Multiple lawmakers said they'd been more focused on the near-term issues Israel is facing.



But one issue that is troubling senators: some voices on the anti-Israel right, who have advocated for a decreased U.S. role in the Middle East and a pullback on U.S. aid to Israel, have taken prominent roles within the Defense Department, and could potentially influence the talks.



One Republican senator, speaking on condition of anonymity, told JI that several GOP lawmakers planned to keep a close eye on MOU negotiations to ensure recent isolationist Pentagon hires did not try to interfere with talks. "It's on our radar, big time," the senator said. "We're engaged on this."

Note: the GOP senator is hiding his identity while working to advance the interests of a foreign power.



Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, who had a lead role in negotiating the current MOU, wrote an op-ed in late January calling for the U.S. to start considering the next MOU. He said in an interview with JI that, to keep to the same timeline on which the last MOU was signed, the U.S. and Israel need to begin considering funding levels and requests now, a process that will take time.



A report compiled by a Foundation for Defense of Democracies committee led by senior fellow Jacob Nagel, who was a lead Israeli negotiator on the 2016 MOU, which came into effect in 2018, also said that negotiations on the MOU should begin as early as the middle of this year, with the goal of completing them before the midterm elections.

Israel wants to limit how much aid money they're required to spend on US defense companies and instead just keep as much of our money as possible for themselves, Jewish Insider reports:



David Makovsky, the Ziegler distinguished fellow and director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israeli Relations at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told JI that he expects Israel to raise the issue of offshore procurement — funds from the U.S. that Israel can use to buy weapons from its domestic defense industry — in the new negotiations.



Nagel said in a memo that was one of the most difficult issues in the negotiations for the current MOU.



That funding was gradually reduced to zero over the course of the current MOU, requiring Israel to spend its annual $3.3 billion in military funding entirely in the U.S. by the end, but Makovsky said that ammunition shortages Israel has faced in its current wars make it a "safe bet" that Israel will try to add back some funding in the new MOU to support its own defense industry.



John Hannah, a senior fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said JINSA believes the new MOU should focus less on direct military funding and more on bilateral U.S.-Israel cooperation "that incorporates Israel more formally and securely into U.S.-led global competition against China, Russia, Iran," creating a more formalized partnership along the lines of the U.S.' AUKUS agreement with the United Kingdom and Australia.



Hannah said that should include more co-development and co-production of new technologies, bringing Israel more deeply into U.S. defense production lines and supply chains and greater intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Israel.



And he said that the next agreement should span 25 years, rather than 10, "to help facilitate such long-term cooperation, and to insulate the relationship against future U.S. political vagaries and uncertainties."

The US has given Israel over $328 billion in direct aid since 1946, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.







The billions of dollars in aid the US provides to Egypt and Jordan is also effectively bribes paid out to their leaders to normalize relations with the Jewish state.



If you add in the $2 trillion the US spent on the war in Iraq to ensure Israel's security, you'll see it's a truly astronomical amount of money, blood and treasure the US has given the Jewish state -- but it's never enough.



Most Americans, and especially the young, are sick and tired of funding Israel's wars and want all aid to the Jewish state to come to an end.

CBS poll: 61% of Americans oppose weapons aid to Israel’s assault in Gaza. 77% of Democrats and 63% of self-identifying moderates reject US weapons aid to Israel.



77% of under 30 oppose weapons aid to Israel, 75% of Black Americans, 66% of women, 56% of white college grads. pic.twitter.com/HWZZZquMHU — Waleed Shahid 🪬 (@_waleedshahid) August 29, 2024

Nonetheless, even though the majority of Americans want to stop sending aid to Israel, we have almost zero representation in Congress and it's looking like the Israel Lobby is planning to loot us more than ever in what they may view as one last kleptocratic cash grab.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.