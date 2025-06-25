by Washington Post and DailyMail

The Washington Post reported that Persian-speaking Mossad agents called over 20 senior officials in Tehran and told them that they and their families would be assassinated if they did not renounce the rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader. Israel launched its first wave of strikes on Iran on June 13, targeting Iranian military leaders and top nuclear scientists. The Mossad psychological warfare operation doesn’t appear to have deterred Iran, as it fired upon an American base in Qatar after US president Donald Trump ordered his military to attack Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

According to one translated part of the transcript:

“I can advise you now, you have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you’re on our list right now,” an Israeli intelligence operative told a senior Iranian general close to the country’s rulers, according to the audio recording. The operative then suggested that Israel could train weapons on the general and his family at any moment. “We’re closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head. May God protect you,” he said.

Israel‘s shadowy intelligence agency Mossad threatened Iranian generals and their families with imminent assassination if they did not quit the Ayatollah’s regime, it has been revealed.

The country launched its first wave of strikes on Iran on June 13, targeting military leaders and top nuclear scientists.

And in the hours after the first wave, intelligence operatives from Mossad began a covert campaign to intimidate and destabilise Tehran’s regime by calling them on their personal mobile phones.

The Washington Post reported that Persian-speaking Mossad agents called over 20 senior officials in Tehran and told them they’d be killed if they did not renounce the rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader.

One Israeli operative reportedly told a senior general: ‘I can advise you now, you have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you’re on our list right now.’

He reportedly added: ‘We’re closer to you than your own neck vein. Put this in your head. May God protect you.’

This general, who the newspaper did not name, was told he had just 12 hours to make a video denouncing the regime.

He reportedly seemed willing to go through with the plan at the time, asking the Mossad agent: ‘How should I sent it to you?’

It is not currently clear if the general ever made the video, though the Washington Post reported that the man is believed to still be alive and in Iran.

The Mossad psychological warfare operation doesn’t appear to have deterred Iran, who tonight fired upon an American base in Qatar after US president Donald Trump ordered his military to attack Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

There were no US casualties, Donald Trump said as he dismissed the attack as a ‘very weak response’, adding that Washington was warned by Tehran in advance.

‘Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,’ the US president posted on Truth Social.

Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base but said it intercepted the short and medium-range ballistic missiles.

Iran said the volley matched the number of bombs dropped by the US on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, adding that it targeted the base because it was outside populated areas.

Those comments, made immediately after the attack, suggested Tehran wanted to de-escalate with the US, something Mr Trump said after the strikes early on Sunday on Iran.

He said Iran might be able to ‘now proceed to Peace and Harmony’ and he would encourage Israel to do the same.

However, Israel’s war on Iran continued, with the Israeli military expanding its campaign on Monday to target sites symbolic for the country’s theocracy.

Iran announced the attack on Qatar on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it ‘a mighty and successful response’ to ‘America’s aggression’.

Meanwhile, a US military official said no American bases in Iraq were targeted but a malfunctioning Iranian missile aimed at Israel had triggered an alert in Iraq earlier in the day.

It came after reports that Iraqis had said they were informed by US officials that missiles had been launched towards the the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq.

Iran fired 19 missiles at the base in Qatar, and one impacted the facility but caused no casualties, a Qatari military officer said.

