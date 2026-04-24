The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4h

It is far worse...

The jews... aka CHABAD... run the Immigration department.

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun .

Not just that but AI = Technocracy a Jewish Supremacist movement.

Built on good old fascism.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/alex-karp-loves-adolf-hitler-and

Reply
Share
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
1h

International Public Notice: To the Corporations Posing as Governments

https://nhne.substack.com/p/international-public-notice-to-the-ba5?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture