by InfoWars

A bill introduced by a pair of House Republicans, Guy Reschenthaler and Rep. Max Miller, would give taxpayer benefits to Americans who serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as if they were serving in the US military. Israel is a foreign country, however, and this law would codify dual loyalty to Israel into US law at taxpayer expense. Reschenthaler said that over 20,000 American citizens currently in the Israeli military.

One critic demanded that “dual citizens must state their loyalty to USA or banned from US government posts. No more loyalty oaths to Israel to even bid on US contracts. How does this even pass?” As of 2020, 32 state legislatures had passed ‘anti-BDS laws requiring contractors to sign pledges promising not to boycott any goods from Israel, or their contracts would be terminated, which is unconstitutional.

Dual loyalty to Israel now being codified into U.S. law at taxpayer expense.

“This legislation will ensure we do everything possible to support these heroes who are standing with Israel, fighting for freedom, and combating terrorism in the Middle East,” says Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Penn.).

A bill introduced by a pair of House Republicans would extend taxpayer benefits to Americans who serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as if they were serving in the U.S. military.

Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler (R-Penn.) and Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) introduced H.R. 8445 last week that would extend the benefits of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) to Americans serving in the IDF.

“Over 20,000 American citizens are currently defending Israel from Hamas terrorists, risking their lives for the betterment of our ally,” said Reschenthaler in a statement. “This legislation will ensure we do everything possible to support these heroes who are standing with Israel, fighting for freedom, and combating terrorism in the Middle East.”

“As our closest ally in the Middle East continues to defend itself against terror, many brave Americans have decided to lend a hand,” said Miller. “I’m proud that this legislation extends important protections to those Americans who chose to risk their lives in the fight against terror.”

The bill benefits provide “members on active-duty status with financial management safeguards such as rental agreements, security deposits, evictions, installment contracts, credit card interest rates, mortgages, civil judicial proceedings, and income tax payments, among others.”

The bill’s sponsors made no mention of how the bill that rewards Americans serving in a foreign military advances the public interest or benefits the United States.

Additionally, the proposal may be in violation of the State Department Leahy Law, which prohibits the U.S. government from using funds for assistance to units of foreign security forces where there is credible information implicating that unit in the commission of gross human rights violations.

Notably, the International Criminal Court on Monday announced it applied for the arrest warrants of top Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

However, since Israel is not a member of the court, Netanyahu and Gallant do not face any immediate risk of prosecution even if the arrest warrants are issued.

The proposed Israel First legislation was met with skepticism and outrage on social media.

“No one should be entitled to any U.S. military service benefits unless they are fighting under U.S. command and control. Mr. Miller has lost sight of who he was elected to Congress to represent. #AmericaFirst,” former Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) posted on X.

