by Jimmy Dore and Kim Iversen

An Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists who worked for agencies including Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera on Monday, August 25, 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel deeply regretted what he described as the “tragic mishap” that occurred at the Nasser hospital. Kim Iversen said that it was no accident as it targeted journalists and there were two strikes within nine minutes. Jimmy Dore showed a clip from an Israeli media outlet that shows soldiers saying the strike was approved by top brass to target the journalists and the medical workers today at the hospital. The strike was coordinated with senior command and they knew before it was carried out. Israel placed cameras in the area and knew who was there. The broadcast described the hospital as a “terror headquarters,” framing medical workers and journalists as operatives despite clear evidence of civilian targeting.

Kim Iversen explains that Israel strategically bombed a balcony of the Nasser hospital where journalists were able to get wifi connection to the internet. Nine minutes later, Israel bombed the same area again. If it was a mistake as Netanyahu claimed, they should not have bombed it a second time. Iversen listed a numerous other “accidents” and “mistakes”. Journalists have been targeted by Israel in this war.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the recent “double-tap” strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza was not a mistake, but an operation explicitly approved and coordinated by senior IDF command. This directly contradicts Benjamin Netanyahu’s public statement in English calling it a “mishap” and claiming Israel protects journalists and medical staff.

The broadcast described the hospital as a “terror headquarters,” framing medical workers and journalists as operatives despite clear evidence of civilian targeting. Jimmy discusses the clear contrast between Israel’s messaging abroad and its admissions at home and highlights the use of propaganda to justify actions that are clear and deliberate war crimes.

The Israeli newscaster said “But as of this evening, from the details we have gathered so far, it is explicitly clear our fighters acted as required.We are now publishing this after a conversation with the forces involved in the mentioned they are claiming unequivocally the attack was authorized and coordinated with senior command and they were aware of it before it was carried out…”

